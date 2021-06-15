Samsung TV Software Update: How To Fix The 'update Not Available' Issue?

Samsung rolls out updates for its products from time to time. If your Samsung TV refuses to update, you can try an electrical reset or a factory reset. Check your internet connection, and if necessary, reset it, update the firmware through USB, or try to reset the Smart Hub. Continue reading the article to know the fix for Samsung TV Software greyed out problem along with fixes for other software update issues.

Samsung TV Software Update Not Available

One of the biggest issues the users face is the update option been greyed out. It simply indicates that, given the existing source, settings, or connections, a function or some settings are unavailable. If your Samsung TV isn't connected to the internet, for example, the options for Software Update and Contact Support will be greyed out because they require an internet connection. On the remote, press the Source button in the top left corner and select TV. After that, return to the Menu and select Support, then Software Update. You'll be able to see the latest update right now.

The very first thing to always check is your internet connection if your Samsung TV won't update. To do so, go to your remote's 'Home' button > 'Settings' > 'Network' > 'Network Status.' This will display the status of your connection and, if you are not connected to the internet, will provide the various IP settings for reconnecting your Samsung TV to WiFi so that the update may begin.

How to update Samsung TV software?

It is preferable to use auto-update so that you do not have to worry about updates all of the time. When Samsung issues an update, your TV will automatically download it. When you update, ensure sure your TV is linked to an internet connection. If the automated update on your Samsung TV does not finish, you will need to manually repeat the procedure. To begin, perform an electrical reset by disconnecting your TV from the power source and leaving it unplugged for two minutes before reconnecting it. Then navigate to 'Settings' > 'Support' > 'Software Update' > 'Update Now.' This will restart the update process, which should result in a successful update.

IMAGE: Samsung