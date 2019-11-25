The Debate
Most Awaited Female Character Sara Coming Soon To PUBG Mobile, Check Out Newer Events

Apps

Sara, the highly expected female character is now coming soon to PUBG Mobile. This new playable character could be checked out through custom vouchers as well.

Written By Tech Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
PUBG

Sara, the highly expected female character is now coming soon to PUBG Mobile. This new playable character could be checked out through custom vouchers as well. USP of Sara is that she is a vehicles expert.  

Sara in PUBG Mobile

Now, throwing certain additional details on Sara and playability, PUBG Mobile in an official tweet is asking players to join events to unlock character vouchers. This is currently live. It goes on till 26 November. Check out PUBG Mobile’s official tweet below, along with that of player reactions.  

At this point in time, PUBG Mobile players should now be widely checking out the Update 0.15.5. This introduces a multitude of newer aspects such as newer outfits, Royale Pass Season 10, and more. As far as newer outfits are concerned, these include the likes of the Steel Thorns Outfit, The Thorn Bramble, The Unsleeping City, Syndicate Tabard, Apocalypse Guardian, Armoured Hunter Sets, and more. Then, the current PUBG Mobile event which is the PMCO Fall Split 2019 has witnessed strong representation from Indian players. These players are Team SOUL, team Entity Gaming, Team IND, Team INS. After the Day 2 of the global preliminaries of the event, Team IND was placed 5th after a stellar performance in the last Match 12. The team grabbed the Chicken Dinner. 

Published:
