Snapchat Crashing Issue On IOS Devices Fixed; Here Are All The Details

Snapchat is one of the most widely used social media platforms out there. The company came up with an ingenious idea of having conversations with the help of photos. A lot of things done by Snapchat have been reiterated by other applications. Snapchat is also constantly updated to provide new features and tools for the users. Through these updates, sometimes new bugs arise too. Snapchat Crashing is one of the latest issues that users have noticed and they wish to learn more about it.

Snapchat Crashing Constantly

Many users have been noticing that Snapchat keeps closing on iOS devices. This Snapchat crashing iPhone issue has been observed pretty recently. The Snapchat app crashing issue hasn’t been experienced on Android devices; it seems only the iPhone users went through this issue. Due to this issue, the users noticed the Snapchat app crashing whenever the user tried to open it. This Snapchat app crashing issue caused a hindrance for many but has been fixed then. The Snapchat Update crashing has fixed the issue that users were encountering on iOS devices and the users won't encounter Snapchat crashing iPhone in the near future. This Snapchat keeps closing issue can be fixed by updating the application to the latest version.

What is the new Snapchat Feature?

Snapchat releases timely updates according to the user feedback and also tries to add new features to increase engagement in their application. Snapchat has gone through a whole lot of changes since its launch and looks completely different from how it came out. Updates have been made to the UI, bugs have been fixed and new features have been introduced. Snapchat's latest update brings a new feature that will be enjoyed by content creators and influencers. The new update allows the user to display their subscriber count on Snapchat. No other users can see the number of subscribers their favorite content creators and influencers have. Snapchat update has kept its users in the forefront.

It has heard and understood the demands of its consumers and delivered based on that. They understood that users want to show the growth of their community on Snapchat and putting up a subscriber count is one of the best ways to show the size of a community on an application. This update doesn’t mean that every user’s subscribers will be visible on the application. Snapchat has provided the necessary settings to control the visibility of the subscriber count for every application.

Users with public profiles can display their subscriber count and users with private profiles can hide it. Snapchat has also had a major update with music. Users of Snapchat can now send snaps with songs from the catalog provided by the application. This catalog of songs includes songs from renowned and fairly new artists. This update brings life to the user's snap. Users that receive snaps with songs on them can swipe up and get the necessary details for the song such as album art, artist, and more.

IMAGE: THOUGHT CATALOG ON UNSPLASH