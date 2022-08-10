Snapchat+ is now available for Indian users: Check pricing and exclusive features here

Quick links:
Image: TEAM SNAP
Today Team Snap is launching Snapchat+ for over 100M Indian users of the app. As a part of the Snapchat+ subscription, a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features, Snapchat+ will be available in India at ₹49 per month. This subscription will allow the platform to deliver new Snapchat features to some of the most passionate members of its community along with prioritised support.
Lakshya Malu, Interim - Market Development Lead, Snap Inc., while speaking about the launch of Snapchat+ in India, said, “At Snap, our focus remains on creating relevant experiences for users through product developments, creative tools and community engagements. India is an important market for Snap and investments in localising the app experience have been key to our growth in the region. We’re very excited about offering exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features to our Indian Snapchatter community who is eager to try our new products and features.”
Presently, Snapchat+ has a set of 6 features, including Snapchat+ Badge, Custom App Icons, Rewatch Indicator, Best Friends Forever, Ghost Trails on Snap Map and Solar System, that will allow Snapchatters to customise their Snapchat experiences to enhance the parts of Snapchat they use the most.
To access these premium features, users should tap Snapchat+ on Snapchat profile to get started. Snapchat+ features will evolve over time and continue to roll out new features for subscribers.