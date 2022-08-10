Snapchat+ is now available for Indian users: Check pricing and exclusive features here

Today Team Snap is launching Snapchat+ for over 100M Indian users of the app. As a part of the Snapchat+ subscription, a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features, Snapchat+ will be available in India at ₹49 per month. This subscription will allow the platform to deliver new Snapchat features to some of the most passionate members of its community along with prioritised support.

Lakshya Malu, Interim - Market Development Lead, Snap Inc., while speaking about the launch of Snapchat+ in India, said, “At Snap, our focus remains on creating relevant experiences for users through product developments, creative tools and community engagements. India is an important market for Snap and investments in localising the app experience have been key to our growth in the region. We’re very excited about offering exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features to our Indian Snapchatter community who is eager to try our new products and features.”

Snapchat+ features

Presently, Snapchat+ has a set of 6 features, including Snapchat+ Badge, Custom App Icons, Rewatch Indicator, Best Friends Forever, Ghost Trails on Snap Map and Solar System, that will allow Snapchatters to customise their Snapchat experiences to enhance the parts of Snapchat they use the most.

Snapchat+ Badge: A special Star designation to show which Snapchatters are subscribers. This can be turned on and off and is off by default

Custom App Icons: The ability to change the home screen Snapchat App icon and customise its look

Rewatch Indicator: An indication of how many people are rewatching users' Stories (without being able to tell who specifically is rewatching them) seen in My Story Management

Best Friends Forever: The ability to pin one friend as users' number one best friend, and a new way to celebrate friendship on Snapchat.

Ghost Trails on Snap Map: Shows the general direction of travel for where friends have moved recently (if they have explicitly agreed to share their location). This is similar to the existing “Map Moves” Snap Map feature which appears when a friend has recently travelled and has been built keeping safety & privacy in mind, the company said

Solar System: A special badge on a Friendship Profile

To access these premium features, users should tap Snapchat+ on Snapchat profile to get started. Snapchat+ features will evolve over time and continue to roll out new features for subscribers.