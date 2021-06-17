Snapchat Not Working Today? Check Your Connection Error, Possible Fixes Explained

Over the past 24 hours, many Snapchat users have reported multiple issues with the app. As per the website Down Detector, which detects the downtime of the most popular social media websites, Snapchat suffered multiple issues over the past 24 hours. More than 50 thousand people reported the issue on Down Detector around the time of 6:00 am to 7:00 am on June 17, 2021. Hundreds of people also took to Twitter to post memes about Snapchat not working. Read on to know why is Snapchat not working and what you can do to fix it.

Snapchat Faces Downtime on June 17

Snapchat suffered about an hour of downtime on June 17, as data from the website Down Detector shows. Many users reported issues like 'Snapchat not letting me log in', 'sending and receiving snaps' and 'verification of mobile number'. So what is wrong with Snapchat? While Snapchat has not officially reported an issue, the thousands of reports on Down Detector indicate that many people around the world faced problems accessing Snapchat. The most common reported issue was that users were unable to send snaps to other users. The second most reported issue was users not logging in to their accounts or registering new accounts.

When there is an issue with Snapchat servers or certain features aren’t working properly, it’s mostly due to a technical error or the servers are overloaded or undergoing maintenance. This means that there isn't much that users can do when Snapchat is down. So, users will need to just wait for a few hours until Snapchat fixes the issue. Take a look at some of the Tweets from Snapchat users who took to Twitter to complain about the issue.

Possible Fixes for Snapchat

While it's true that the outage is most likely a problem on Snapchat's end, there are a few things users can do to make sure there is user error on the part of the users. Users can check whether their Snapchat connection is working properly and their mobile data/WiFi has an uninterrupted connection. One possible reason your Snapchat may be facing issues is using an old version. Make sure your Snapchat app is updated to its latest version, as the updates fix any bugs and issues in the app. Lastly, users can clear the cache and data, or reinstall the app on their devices to fix any issue with the app. If the app still does not work, that means it's a problem on the server end of Snapchat, not a problem with your device. Stay tuned for more updates on tech.

