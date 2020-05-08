Snapchat Slang: What Does MK, ICYMI, FYI & SCB Mean On Snapchat?

Sharing Snaps on Snapchat has become an important medium for most millennials to interact and share their daily on-goings. Users of this social media app love to take and send selfies in unique filters that make him/her user look goofy and cute. Nowadays, using Bitmojis on Snapchat has become an important trend where people can create stickers that represent their personalities. Apart from this, many exciting features of this app like Snap Map, 3D Bitmoji, games, and more keep intriguing global audience effectively. However, users preferably use this app to chat as it has a unique privacy protection protocol that makes chatting simple. While sending Snaps, many users use slangs like MK, ICYMI, FYI, SCB and more which may usually confuse new users as they might be unaware of its meaning. If you are wondering what ICYMI, SCB and FYI stand for and what does MK mean on Snapchat, here is all you need to know-

What does MK mean in Snapchat?

It is not easy for many people who are not familiar with the Snapchat text slangs to understand short forms such as MK. It can be difficult to reply to such texts, without knowing the intended meaning. MK on Snapchat is "Mm OK." This slang is generally used for saying yes, affirming a statement or agreeing to an individual. People also use MK to avoid texts from a person and end the conversation before it even starts.

What Does ICYMI mean in Snapchat?

ICYMI in Snapchat text slang means "I See You Missed It." You can use this slang to tell a Snapchat buddy that you know your friend missed a snap that you sent. It is also used to make fun of an individual by sending them something interesting by typing "ICYMI" in it.

What Does FYI mean on Snapchat?

FYI means "For You Information" on Snapchat. While sending this slang, a person is expressing that they are going to tell you something that you might have missed out while chatting. However, sometimes FYI is also used as a passive-aggressive short form before starting an argument.

What Does SCB mean on Snapchat?

SCB means "Snapchat Back" on Snapchat. This slang is generally used on Snapchat for telling a person to join them for a conversation. It is also a means to tell people that you need to talk to them immediately.

