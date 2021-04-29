Last Updated:

SonyLIV Subscription Plans: List Of SonyLIV Plans With Offers, Price, And Validity

SonyLIV is one of the leading streaming platforms in India at the moment. Here's a list of SonyLIV subscription plans along with price, offer and validity.

Sanjana Kalyanpur
Now more than ever, people have become glued to their smartphones and digital devices, resulting in an incredible surge in OTT viewership. Since there's no room for escapism in cinema halls anymore, people have started taking shelter in the OTT libraries. Some of the platforms that have benefited hugely today due to the lockdown are Netflix and Amazon Prime. SonyLIV is no less as the homegrown platform has earned the status of the household name ever since it premiered the uber-popular Scam 1992 series. The streaming platform is currently basking in popularity and has made several plans surrounding new content for a more fruitful comeback. Here is a list of SonyLIV subscription plans along with their prices, offers, and validity.

SonyLIV Subscription Plans

SonyLIV Subscription Plans SonyLIV Subscription Price SonyLIV Subscription Offers SonyLIV Subscription Validity
SonyLIV Free Subscription Free
  • Users can watch highlights of their favourite sports
  • Users can select limited movies and TV shows to watch for free
 Up to 6 months
SonyLIV WWE Network Plan Rs.299
  • Users can watch live WWE main events and PPVs with unrestricted access to the WWE library
  • Up to 5 profiles can be made
 1 year
SonyLIV Special Plan Rs.199
  • Users will get access to only live entertainment channels
  • Blockbuster Indian movies can be viewed under this plan
  • Kids content + KBC play along will also be available
  • Offline download
  • With Ads
  • Up to 5 profiles can be made. However, only a single screen can use at once.
 1 year

SonyLIV Special+ Plan

 Rs.399
  • Users will get access to only live entertainment channels
  • Blockbuster Indian movies can be viewed under this plan
  • Kids content + KBC play along will also be available
  • Offline download
  • NO Ads
  • Up to 5 profiles can be made. However, only a single screen can use at once.
 1 year
SonyLIV Premium Plan Rs.299, Rs.699, Rs.999
  • Premium subscribers get access to SonyLIV original content along with the latest international movies and tv shows
  • All live sports and TV channels are available
  • Access to live WWE
  • Blockbuster Bollywood movies available
  • Kids content + KBC play along
  • NO Ads
  • Offline download
  • Up to 5 profiles can be made with two concurrent screens allowed to watch at the same time
 Available monthly, quarterly and annually

SonyLIV only recently made changes to the fee structure pertaining to SonyLIV subscription offers. Along with existing offers, the popular platform has also partnered up with Flipkart for SonyLIV free subscription to Plus Members with over 250 super coins. According to 91 mobiles, SonyLIV also offers discount vouchers on Myntra and AJIO upon seeking the Premium plan. Interested users can download the SonyLIV app on App Store or visit the official website to subscribe.

