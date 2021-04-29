SonyLIV Subscription Plans: List Of SonyLIV Plans With Offers, Price, And Validity

Now more than ever, people have become glued to their smartphones and digital devices, resulting in an incredible surge in OTT viewership. Since there's no room for escapism in cinema halls anymore, people have started taking shelter in the OTT libraries. Some of the platforms that have benefited hugely today due to the lockdown are Netflix and Amazon Prime. SonyLIV is no less as the homegrown platform has earned the status of the household name ever since it premiered the uber-popular Scam 1992 series. The streaming platform is currently basking in popularity and has made several plans surrounding new content for a more fruitful comeback. Here is a list of SonyLIV subscription plans along with their prices, offers, and validity.

SonyLIV Subscription Plans

SonyLIV Subscription Plans SonyLIV Subscription Price SonyLIV Subscription Offers SonyLIV Subscription Validity SonyLIV Free Subscription Free Users can watch highlights of their favourite sports

Users can select limited movies and TV shows to watch for free Up to 6 months SonyLIV WWE Network Plan Rs.299 Users can watch live WWE main events and PPVs with unrestricted access to the WWE library

Up to 5 profiles can be made 1 year SonyLIV Special Plan Rs.199 Users will get access to only live entertainment channels

Blockbuster Indian movies can be viewed under this plan

Kids content + KBC play along will also be available

Offline download

With Ads

Up to 5 profiles can be made. However, only a single screen can use at once. 1 year SonyLIV Special+ Plan Rs.399 Users will get access to only live entertainment channels

Blockbuster Indian movies can be viewed under this plan

Kids content + KBC play along will also be available

Offline download

NO Ads

Up to 5 profiles can be made. However, only a single screen can use at once. 1 year SonyLIV Premium Plan Rs.299, Rs.699, Rs.999 Premium subscribers get access to SonyLIV original content along with the latest international movies and tv shows

All live sports and TV channels are available

Access to live WWE

Blockbuster Bollywood movies available

Kids content + KBC play along

NO Ads

Offline download

Up to 5 profiles can be made with two concurrent screens allowed to watch at the same time Available monthly, quarterly and annually

SonyLIV only recently made changes to the fee structure pertaining to SonyLIV subscription offers. Along with existing offers, the popular platform has also partnered up with Flipkart for SonyLIV free subscription to Plus Members with over 250 super coins. According to 91 mobiles, SonyLIV also offers discount vouchers on Myntra and AJIO upon seeking the Premium plan. Interested users can download the SonyLIV app on App Store or visit the official website to subscribe.

Image Source: Shutterstock