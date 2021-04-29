SonyLIV Subscription Plans: List Of SonyLIV Plans With Offers, Price, And Validity

Quick links:
SonylLIV Subscription Plans (Image Source: Shutterstock)
Now more than ever, people have become glued to their smartphones and digital devices, resulting in an incredible surge in OTT viewership. Since there's no room for escapism in cinema halls anymore, people have started taking shelter in the OTT libraries. Some of the platforms that have benefited hugely today due to the lockdown are Netflix and Amazon Prime. SonyLIV is no less as the homegrown platform has earned the status of the household name ever since it premiered the uber-popular Scam 1992 series. The streaming platform is currently basking in popularity and has made several plans surrounding new content for a more fruitful comeback. Here is a list of SonyLIV subscription plans along with their prices, offers, and validity.
|SonyLIV Subscription Plans
|SonyLIV Subscription Price
|SonyLIV Subscription Offers
|SonyLIV Subscription Validity
|SonyLIV Free Subscription
|Free
|
|Up to 6 months
|SonyLIV WWE Network Plan
|Rs.299
|
|1 year
|SonyLIV Special Plan
|Rs.199
|
|1 year
|
SonyLIV Special+ Plan
|Rs.399
|
|1 year
|SonyLIV Premium Plan
|Rs.299, Rs.699, Rs.999
|
|Available monthly, quarterly and annually
SonyLIV only recently made changes to the fee structure pertaining to SonyLIV subscription offers. Along with existing offers, the popular platform has also partnered up with Flipkart for SonyLIV free subscription to Plus Members with over 250 super coins. According to 91 mobiles, SonyLIV also offers discount vouchers on Myntra and AJIO upon seeking the Premium plan. Interested users can download the SonyLIV app on App Store or visit the official website to subscribe.
Image Source: Shutterstock