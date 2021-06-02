Sun Direct Recharge Plans For 1 Month: Check Out The Best Subscription Plans Here

Sun Direct is a joint venture between the Sun Network of India and the Astro Group of Malaysia that provides direct broadcast satellite services in India. The lowest pricing compared to any other DTH service in India is one of the reasons for its quick development across the country. Continue reading the article to know about Sun Direct recharge plans for 1 month, standard plans and more.

Sun Direct Recharge Plans

Here are the top recharge plans for Sun Direct DTH with 1-month validity:

Sun Direct Telugu DPO 2A - This plan offers a total of 91 channels with a validity of 1 month. The price of this plan is 220 INR.

Sun Direct Tamil DPO 2 - This plan offers a total of 78 channels with a validity of 1 month. The price of this plan is 144.92 INR.

Sun Direct Telugu Super - This plan offers a total of 104 channels with a validity of 1 month. The price of this plan is 287.29 INR.

Sun Direct Malayalam DPO 2 - This plan offers a total of 88 channels with a validity of 1 month. The price of this plan is 184.75 INR.

Sun Direct Kannada DPO 1 - This plan offers a total of 56 channels with a validity of 1 month. The price of this plan is 136.44 INR.

Sun Direct Kannada DPO 2 - This plan offers a total of 96 channels with a validity of 1 month. The price of this plan is 185.59 INR.

Sun Direct Tamil Economy - This plan offers a total of 59 channels with a validity of 1 month. The price of this plan is 118.64 INR.

Sun Direct Kannada DPO 3 - This plan offers a total of 112 channels with a validity of 1 month. The price of this plan is 253.39 INR.

Sun Direct Tamil DPO 3 - This plan offers a total of 102 channels with a validity of 1 month. The price of this plan is 247.46 INR.

Sun Direct Malayalam DPO 3 - This plan offers a total of 108 channels with a validity of 1 month. The price of this plan is 269.49 INR.

Sun Direct Telugu Recharge Plan for 1 Month

The best recharge plan for Telugu is - Sun Direct Telugu Super. The total number of channels that a user gets is 104 and among these 104 SD channels, there are 41 popular channels. 29 Hindi channels, 18 news channels with languages ranging from English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, and more.

