Tata Sky Binge Free Trial: Check Out The Free Trial Plan And Tata Sky Binge Offers Here

OTT is the way to go for many users, with fewer people switching on their TV to watch cable or satellite channels. Such a huge variety of content available in such abundance has made many companies switch over to OTT platforms. One of the top dish TV networks has made its jump to OTT. Tata Sky has come up with its own OTT platform called Tata Sky Binge. Users want to learn more about the Tata Sky Binge free trial.

Tata Sky Binge Service is offered by Tata Sky Limited. The Service offers a vast library of content from various partners through a single app that is seamless and easy to use. Tata Sky Binge Service is available for purchase through all users. They can subscribe to this either through the Amazon Fire Stick provided by Tata Sky or they can individually subscribe for the service. There will be many partners on the app that will become the source for content on the OTT service.

A Tata Sky Edition Amazon Fire TV Stick Device will be provided to the subscribers at no additional cost. The subscription charges will not be applied for the first 30 days. These 30 days will be considered as the free trial period for Tata Sky Binge users. After the Free Trial ends, the users will have to pay the Tata Sky Binge monthly charges. The Tata Sky Binge monthly charges have been set at INR 299 per month. The Tata Sky Binge offers will provide the users with more clarity with what they will receive with the service. Check out the Tata Sky Binge Offers outlined on tatasky.com below:

Content from various partner apps like Disney + Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, Eros Now, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Hungama Play, and SunNxt, as well as Tata Sky library of VOD content and missed episodes of various television channels up to the last 7 days can be viewed through a single subscription priced at Rs. 299 per month. The subscriber shall not be required to pay for any individual subscription. All 7 days catchup is linked to linear entitlement.

The subscription charges shall be debited from the subscriber’s Tata Sky DTH Account. The company reserves the right, without any previous notification to the subscriber, to change the prices, including increasing the prices or modify the plan and offer.

If the subscriber wishes to discontinue using the service during the free trial, the subscriber will have to call the customer care helpline on 18002086633 for the same at any instant during or after the free trial period. A recovery WO will be created after the call and the device will be collected back from the subscriber.

In case of non-recovery of device or device damage, the charges will be debited from the subscriber’s Tata Sky DTH subscription account.

The subscriber’s use of the service will be subject to these terms of service, updated from time to time, in addition to Amazon Device terms available at https://www.amazon.in/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=201267340, as may be updated by Amazon from time to time.

The device is the property of the company and is offered on entrustment basis to the subscriber at no additional cost. However, if the subscriber is not in an active state and has not returned the device to the Company, the company shall be entitled to deduct INR 3999/- from Tata Sky DTH Subscription Account towards the recovery of charges.

A subscriber can avail up to 4 devices per subscriber ID.

To avail the service, wireless internet connectivity is required which could be a wi-fi-based dongle or internet provided by a third-party provider. The internet connection is subject to the fees, terms, and conditions imposed by the internet service provider. Neither the Company guarantees that the services will be uninterrupted error-free or free from viruses, Trojan horses, or harmful components.

In case the subscriber wishes to install the device on his own, he can avail Binge Delivery service where Tata Sky technician will only deliver the device at the Subscriber’s doorstep. The whole responsibility of installing the device will remain with the Subscriber in this case.

The playback quality and resolution will depend on several factors like the compatibility of the device on which the subscriber is accessing the content and the internet bandwidth.

In order to stream the content, a television set with an HDMI port is mandatory.

The subscriber shall be charged for the installation as per the prevailing rates.

Tata Sky Binge is an app that offers content owned, created, and operated by various third-party application service providers. None of the content is being edited, curated, or owned by the company.

These third-party application service providers or their Applications or services are not owned or controlled by the Company. Neither the company has control over and assumes no responsibility for the applications service providers or their applications, third-party services or content, privacy policies, or practices of any applications service provider or their applications.

The device comes with a service commitment of 1 year. In case of any issues encountered with the device within one year from the date of activation of the Service, the subscriber can call the Company helpline and avail the service commitment. Service Commitment applies only to hardware components of device that are not subject to accident, misuse, neglect, fire or other external causes, alterations, repair, or commercial use.

In case the Subscriber goes into deactive state due to non-payment of dues, the device will stop working.

Subscriber will bear the cost for individual component damages in cases like water damage, physical damage, device lost etc.

In case a component is damaged outside the service commitment period, the subscriber will have to bear the charges for replacement/repair.

The Company reserves the right to decide the eligibility of the Subscribers to whom the Service would be offered.

Once the Subscriber confirms that the Subscriber is interested in subscribing to the Service, a work order will be raised, and a representative of the Company will confirm with the Subscriber at his preferred time of visit for installation.

The installation set up and the demo will be done by a representative of the Company.

An amazon.in ID is mandatory for the installation of the Service to be completed. In case a Subscriber does not have an amazon.in ID, the Subscriber will have to create a new one through Amazon.in’s website or mobile application. The Subscriber is requested not to share the Subscriber’s Amazon ID with the representative of the Company.

In case a Subscriber wishes to return the device, the Subscriber can call the Tata Sky Call center and raise a request for returning the device. A work order will be raised for the device collection and a representative of the Company will collect the same from the subscriber.

The Company reserves the right at any time, without prior notice, without assigning any reason, and without any liability whatsoever, to add or vary all or any of the terms and conditions or to replace, wholly or in part this Offer or to withdraw it completely.

IMAGE: TATASKYBINGE TWITTER