Tata Sky Binge Plus Vs Airtel Xstream: A Look At Subscription Plans, Features And More

Tata Sky Binge plus and Airtel Xstream are two TV streaming services available in India. The two offer a variety of services to their subscribers. Here are details about Tata Sky Binge Plus vs Airtel Xstream with details about subscription plans, features and other details.

What is Tata Sky Binge+?

Tata Sky Binge+ (Android Box) combines the benefits of DTH and OTT, allowing subscribers to view linear channels (broadcast through satellite) as well as OTT content (through the internet) from popular apps on the same screen. Subscribers benefit from the convenience of being able to choose and switch between broadcast and over-the-top (OTT) apps on the same set-top box. VOD and 7-day catchup shows from Tata Sky, as well as apps like Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, Voot Select, Curiosity Stream, Voot Kids, Eros Now, Sun NXT, Hungama Play, and ShemarooMe, are among the OTT programming available on this STB. On one set top box, you get the best of both worlds.

What is Airtel Xstream?

The Airtel Xstream Box is a "new age DTH television box," according to the company. An Xstream Box can turn any television into a smart TV. A user can access a variety of online material through OTT services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, and others.

Subscription plans

Tata Sky Binge plus

For new subscribers, the Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box costs Rs 2,999. Those who purchase Tata Sky Binge+ will also receive six months of free access to ten OTT (over the top) apps. Free subscriptions to Disney+Hotstar Premium, Sony Liv, Zee5, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Eros Now, Sun NXT, Hungama Play, Curiosity Stream, ShemarooMe, and conventional TV channels are included in the package.

Airtel Xstream

Whereas, The Airtel Xstream Box will cost Rs 2,499 and would only provide one month of free Airtel Xstream Premium access. Those who want the same streaming service for a year must pay an additional Rs 499. Free access to Disney+Hotstar VIP, Zee5, and Xstream Premium is not included in the plan. For those who want these services for a year, there will be an additional charge of Rs 1,699.

Tata Sky Binge plus features

The Google Assistant is supported by the Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box, so you can search for content on TV using your voice. A dedicated Google Assistant button is included on the remote. Google Play Store, according to the business, offers over 5,000 apps and games. Amazon Prime Video, Voot, Zee5, and others are among them.

The box has 2GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, 4K playback, Dolby Atmos, and Chromecast compatibility. The Tata Sky VOD library has approximately 5,000 titles available to users. There's also a Catchup TV option that allows you to watch TV from the previous seven days. To do so, you'll need to download the Tata Sky app from the company's website. Tata Sky Binge+, on the other hand, does not support Netflix.

Airtel Xstream features

The Airtel set-top box runs Android 9.0 Pie, and users may access the Google Play Store to download a variety of apps. Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and other apps are supported by the service. The Airtel Xstream Box, like Tata Sky and Dish's set-top boxes, has Wi-Fi, a built-in Chromecast, Bluetooth connectivity, Google Assistant-based voice search features, and more.

It also allows for 4K streaming. Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube hotkeys are included in the supplied remote. Customers who purchase an Airtel Xstream Box will have access to over 500 TV channels via the company's preinstalled Airtel Xstream app. The set-top box has 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage.

IMAGE: GLENN CARSTENS-PETERS UNSPLASH