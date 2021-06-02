Tata Sky Binge Vs Binge Plus: What Is The Difference Between The Two Subscription Plans?

If you're upgrading from the regular version, the Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box will set you back Rs 2,499 in India. The cost of the box would be Rs 2,999 for new consumers. In addition, the company is offering ten OTT apps for free for six months. So what is the difference between binge and binge plus set top box? Continue reading the article to find out.

Binge vs Binge Plus Plans

Disney+Hotstar Premium, Sony Liv, Zee5, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Eros Now, Sun NXT, Hungama Play, Curiosity Stream, and ShemarooMe are some of the services available. Customers will also receive three months of free Amazon Prime membership.

After the free trial period expires, all of the OTT apps listed above will cost Rs 299 per month. It is not required to pay Rs 299 for OTT apps. If you have a separate Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar Premium, or other video streaming service subscription, the applications will still work on your TV. Once the free trial time expires, you'll have to pay an extra Rs 129 each month for Amazon Prime. According to Tata Sky, it is not required if you do not wish to pay. This was Prime Video's original monthly fee.

You won't be able to stream videos if you don't have a good Wi-Fi connection because the loading time will be slow, and you may end up turning off the TV. If you don't have a stable Wi-Fi connection, this will be the case with any smart set-top box. You won't be able to utilise the OTT applications if you have a non-Smart TV and are using Tata Sky Binge+ without recharging because the video streaming apps are only accessible through the service, not through the Smart TV.

Tata Sky, India's largest DTH provider, has just unveiled a new entry-level plan for its 'Binge' service. The new plan is priced at Rs 149. With the advent of the Tata Sky Binge app for smartphones, this plan was officially released. Users may now download the app to their cellphones, subscribe to one of the Binge plans, and watch OTT video on the move. Users can pick between two Binge subscription plans: Rs 149 and Rs 299, for a total of Rs 149 and Rs 299 respectively.

Difference between Binge and Binge Plus

Customers can use the Tata Sky Binge service to enjoy their favourite OTT video without any fuss. It also includes an Amazon Fire TV Stick (Tata Sky edition). Subscribers who purchase the Amazon Fire TV Stick (Tata Sky model) will receive a free month of service. The Binge service is currently available for Rs 299 per month. Its monthly fee has raised from Rs 249 to Rs 299 per month.

The Tata Sky Binge+ service provides customers with an Android Set-Top Box (STB). It enables users to watch both OTT and live TV simultaneously. The consumer will have to pay Rs 3,999 to use the service. New subscribers can additionally get six months of free Binge service with the Binge+ STB. Customers will choose Tata Sky Binge+ because there is no need to move between Live TV and OTT content.

IMAGE: Tatasky.com