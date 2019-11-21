The Debate
TikTok Installs Beat Instagram, Twitter And Facebook Left, Right And Centre

Apps

TikTok could be emerging as the leader in the social media business. Here's the full list of most downloaded social media apps worldwide for October 2019.

Written By Tanmay Patange | Mumbai | Updated On:
TikTok

TikTok could be emerging as the new leader in social media business despite some regulatory trouble and global political pressure. Research firm Sensor Tower has published its list of most-downloaded social media apps worldwide for October 2019. The overall rankings haven't changed a bit for the top-three, and that means only one thing: TikTok continues to secure the number one spot and remains unbeaten, pushing Facebook and Instagram to number 2 and number 3 positions, respectively.

In the month of October, TikTok amassed a total of 6.6 crores installs worldwide. Of course, India contributed 41 per cent of TikTok's global installs for the stipulated period. Brazilians came second contributing 7 per cent of global installs. TikTok's growth in terms of the number of downloads has been onwards and upwards with India sitting on the driver's seat. So far this year, India has been the fastest-growing market for TikTok with 27.76 crore new users, which account for 45 per cent of global installs.

Recently, we saw a report that TikTok has reached 150 crores global users milestone. As the third-most downloaded non-gaming app after WhatsApp and Messenger, TikTok's growth rate could threaten Facebook's dominance in the social media business in the near future. Goes without saying, TikTok is taking a huge chunk of global social media market share, leaving Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg worried about taking on TikTok with a secret account on ByteDace-owned short-video platform.

READ | TikTok now has 150 crores users worldwide and special credit goes to India

Following TikTok, Facebook was the second most-downloaded social media app last month with 5.6 cores global installs. Again, India contributed the most number of installs at 26 per cent, followed by Indonesia at 9 per cent.

Instagram, Likee and Snapchat were among the top five most-downloaded social media apps worldwide for last month.

Top social media apps for October 2019

  1. TikTok
  2. Facebook
  3. Instagram
  4. Likee
  5. Snapchat
  6. Helo
  7. Twitter
  8. Pinterest
  9. HAGO
  10. Kuaishou

Top social media apps for October 2019 on Google Play

  1. TikTok
  2. Facebook
  3. Instagram
  4. Likee
  5. Snapchat
  6. Helo
  7. HAGO
  8. Twitter
  9. Pinterest
  10. Kuaishou

Top social media apps for October 2019 on the App Store

  1. TikTok
  2. Instagram
  3. Facebook
  4. Snapchat
  5. Twitter
  6. Pinterest
  7. WeChat
  8. QQ
  9. Kuaishou
  10. LinkedIn


 

