TikTok In Advanced Stages To Be Acquired By Microsoft After Trump Considers Banning App

Amid heavy criticisms all over the world with regards to data security of the users in TikTok, Government of India has banned the app along with several other Chinese apps and their look-a-like version apps, followed by the US government walking on India's footsteps and considering the nationwide ban.

However, fearing the ban, TikTok's owner ByteDance has decided to sell the app to American tech giant Microsoft and the two are in advanced stages of the talks for acquisition, reported by American Media.

Chinese Mouthpiece Global Times took to Twitter to quote the New York times about the development.

#TikTok, a popular video app owned by ByteDance, is in talks to sell itself to Microsoft, as #US President Donald Trump weighs harsh actions against the Chinese-run business, according to a report by The New York Times on Friday. pic.twitter.com/z10Injv4La — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 31, 2020

READ | Trump Administration Considering TikTok Ban As Authorities Review National Security Threat

READ | US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Confirms TikTok Under National Security Review

According to American media, White House officials have said TikTok may pose a national security threat because of its Chinese ownership. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin confirmed that the social media app was subject to a national security review as US President Donald Trump on Friday told reporters about him mulling to ban TikTok.

“We may be banning TikTok,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday, adding, “We are looking at a lot of alternatives.”

Reports state that Microsoft is in advanced stages to buy TikTok's American operation, but that would require to separate itself from its parent company ByteDance. Recently, the United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs approved the 'No TikTok on Government Devices Act', which will now go on the US Senate floor for a vote. The bill would restrict federal employees from using TikTok on government-issued devices.

READ | TikTok CEO Slams Mark Zuckerberg And 'copycat' Facebook; Says 'we Aren't The Enemy'

READ | US Senate Committee Approves Bill To Ban TikTok On Federal Employees' Devices

India bans 59 Chinese Apps

Amid the tensions with China at the LAC, the Indian government on June 29 invoked its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 to ban TikTok and 58 other Chinese Apps. This includes Shareit, Kwai, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, Clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browers, We Chat, UC Browser, Virus Cleaner, DU Cleaner, etc. According to the Union government, this was a targeted move to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace. After banning the 59 apps in June, the government banned 47 more apps. According to sources, these apps were clones of the previously banned apps.