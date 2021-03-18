Tinder Background Check Is The Upcoming Security Feature For The Dating App

People have now started finding their love matches through dating apps. Tinder is one of the popular dating apps out there today with a humongous user base. Many people use Tinder to meet new people and get to know them. The issue here that people have found is the people they are meeting are complete strangers and that can be a problematic situation at times. The Tinder Latest Update is coming up with a solution for this issue. Many people want to learn more about Tinder Background Check.

Tinder Background Check

Background Checks have become an important feature for people meeting up with strangers for a date. Many other dating apps are adopting this feature too. Tinder has entered into a partnership with Garbo. Garbo is a non-profit that allows users to run background checks on people with their full name or first name and phone number.

Garbo is a company that collects public records and reports of violence or abuse, including arrests, convictions, restraining orders, harassment, and other violent crimes to create data for the users. It will also accept manually submitted “police report(s), order(s) of protection/restraining orders, and other legal documents that report abuse, harassment, or other crimes to further increase their data.

This feature isn’t in use yet so the accuracy cannot be tested. Tinder has also mentioned that this service won’t be free-for-all and users will either have to pay a subscription fee or a one-time payment. Tinder will be working on a proper fee structure so that this feature will be accessible to as many users as possible.

Tinder Safety Drive

Tinder has also introduced features such as photo verification and sex-offender scanning to increase security measures for their users. The Photo verification feature will ask the users to take a selfie through the app and compare it in real-time with their profile image. Tinder has also added a feature called Face to Face, with this feature people can video call their dates before meeting\ them, this will help add an extra level of security for the users.

Tinder is now focusing on the security of its users and has made it a top priority. Features such as Background Checks, Photo Verification, Face to Face among others will help people feel more secure while going on dates with strangers.