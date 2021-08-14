Tinder Launches 'Safety Centre' In India For Safe Online Dating; Here's How You Can Use It

The online dating application called Tinder has launched a Safety Centre within the application for its users in India. The new addition to the platform is developed by Tinder's Trust and Safety workforce. Previously, the Safety Centre was available in the UK, US, Germany and France. The Safety Centre in Tinder will provide users with security-related resources and other assistance related to any issues. Keep reading to know more about Tinder Safety Center.

The content provided in the Safety Centre will be constantly updated by the platform. Additionally, it will also educate users about online dating and relationship building. The Director of Trust and Safety products at Tinder, Bernadette Morgan says in a public statement, "Every day, hundreds of thousands of our member's believe us to introduce them to new folks, and we’re dedicated to constructing security options that meet the wants of at this time’s online dating communities, I’m proud to announce the availability of this feature in India. For us, it represents an important step in driving our safety work forward at an unmatched scale in the market.".

With the development, users might see some improvements in the Tinder safety policy, becoming more comprehensive with time. The Safety Centre will provide all safety-related assistance in one place and connect users with concerns or issues to experts and consultants. The idea is to provide immediate assistance to users through a simple yet effective mechanism in place to assure the safety and well being of the users in India.

How to use the Tinder Safety Centre in India

Open the Tinder application on mobile phone

Click on the profile icon

Click on the option that says 'Safety'

In the Safety section, users will find three tabs: Guide, Resources and Tools

The Guide section in security will enlighten users about security practices, measures against harassment, dos and don't on the platform and other content related to utilizing the online dating platform. In the Tools section, users can report accounts and tweak other privacy-related settings. In the Resources section of the application, a user can access the contact details of several NGOs and other organizations working online security throughout online dating.