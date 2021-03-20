Twitter To Introduce 'undo Tweet' Feature For Paid Customers Via Subscription Service

Amidst the continuous demands of users to provide an option to edit tweets on Twitter, the social networking site is working on the 'undo tweet' feature. Twitter confirmed the feature of the new 'undo tweet' and revealed that some paid subscription services are also in the works. Security researcher Jane Manchun Wong on her Twitter handle wrote, "Twitter is working on app subscription for paid features like “Undo Tweet” "

Wong also shared a gif and showcased how the undo tweets feature on the Twitter subscription service will be working. The 'undo teets' feature is different from deleting a tweet. Undo tweets future will enable the Twitter subscription holders to will stop the tweet from being sent out at all.

It will also have a timer in form of a progress bar indicating to users how much time they have before they can undo the tweet. However, it has not been revealed how much users will have to spend on this feature or will it be clubbed with other features for which users subscribe.

Other premium features on Twitter

Apart from the undo tweets feature, Twitter has revealed that additions such as 'Super Follows' and 'Communities', during a presentation for analysts and investors will also be included.

The 'Super Follows' feature will allow Twitter users to charge followers for access to exclusive content like bonus tweets, access to a community group, subscription to a newsletter, or a badge indicating your support.

Apart from the Super Follows, the Communities feature will be a direct rival to Facebook Groups. These are aimed to connect people sharing similar interests.

Coming back to the undo feature, Gmail provides a similar option for emails, where it offers a short time span to stop messages from being sent after clicking the send button.

Recently, during a virtual Analyst event, Twitter announced a paid subscription service. In February, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had said the social networking site company aims to more than double its total annual revenue to over $7.5 billion in 2023 with at least 315 million mDAU (monetisable daily active users).