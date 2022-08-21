Twitter Working On Tag To Highlight 'verified Phone Number' Accounts: Report

Amid the legal battle with one of the richest men on the Earth, Elon Musk, Twitter is working on new features to add to the platform. According to known app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, popular microblogging platform Twitter is working on a phone number label on users' profiles.

The verified phone number badge is shown in the tweet attached below. It is seen right below the profile category and above the following count. The badge will only be available for verified users on the platform. Wong has also claimed that Twitter might show view counts for posts on the platform, however, it is not clear whether the view counts will be visible to the author or everyone on the platform.

Twitter is working on verified… phone number label on profile pic.twitter.com/H4gJGaNHQT — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Twitter is battling a series of data breaches that appear to be rising. Most recently, a bad actor managed to leverage a security vulnerability and extract the data of millions of Twitter users, only to sell it on some other platform. The incident was reported by a security research firm and Twitter has recently confirmed it.

Twitter confirms data breach

Twitter confirmed that the security flaw was exploited. The platform mentioned in a press release, "In July 2022, we learned through a press report that someone had potentially leveraged this and was offering to sell the information they had compiled. After reviewing a sample of the available data for sale, we confirmed that a bad actor had taken advantage of the issue before it was addressed."

In a previous report, Bleeping Computers mentioned that it has reached out to the attacker who intends to sell the data for the aforementioned amount. However, the attacker could release the information on the internet for free as well, which will put the security of millions of Twitter users into question. Twitter said that it will inform the account owners that are confirmed to be affected by the security issue. However, it also said, "We aren't able to confirm every account that was potentially impacted."