Last Updated:

Twitter Working On Tag To Highlight 'verified Phone Number' Accounts: Report

The verified phone number badge could be among the new features of Twitter that might be released soon. Read to know more about the feature.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Twitter might be working on a verified phone number batch: Report

Image: Unsplash


Amid the legal battle with one of the richest men on the Earth, Elon Musk, Twitter is working on new features to add to the platform. According to known app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, popular microblogging platform Twitter is working on a phone number label on users' profiles.

The verified phone number badge is shown in the tweet attached below. It is seen right below the profile category and above the following count. The badge will only be available for verified users on the platform. Wong has also claimed that Twitter might show view counts for posts on the platform, however, it is not clear whether the view counts will be visible to the author or everyone on the platform. 

Meanwhile, Twitter is battling a series of data breaches that appear to be rising. Most recently, a bad actor managed to leverage a security vulnerability and extract the data of millions of Twitter users, only to sell it on some other platform. The incident was reported by a security research firm and Twitter has recently confirmed it.

READ | Elon Musk accuses Twitter of fraud in countersuit over his aborted $44bn deal

Twitter confirms data breach 

Twitter confirmed that the security flaw was exploited. The platform mentioned in a press release, "In July 2022, we learned through a press report that someone had potentially leveraged this and was offering to sell the information they had compiled. After reviewing a sample of the available data for sale, we confirmed that a bad actor had taken advantage of the issue before it was addressed."

READ | Elon Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with 'bot' info

In a previous report, Bleeping Computers mentioned that it has reached out to the attacker who intends to sell the data for the aforementioned amount. However, the attacker could release the information on the internet for free as well, which will put the security of millions of Twitter users into question. Twitter said that it will inform the account owners that are confirmed to be affected by the security issue. However, it also said, "We aren't able to confirm every account that was potentially impacted."

READ | Twitter confirms the data breach that impacts 5.4 million users
READ | Twitter ordered by court to provide former official's documents to Elon Musk
READ | Saudi Arabia's woman jailed for 34 years for following & retweeting activists on Twitter
COMMENT