Twitter's 'Quote Tweet With Reaction' Feature Will Allow Users To Create Video Replies

The tweet reaction feature is also similar to an old Twitter feature called Twitter Fleets. Users can select the Quote Tweet with reaction to reply via videos.

Twitter 'Quote Tweet with reaction' feature will allow users to create video replies

After the popular social media application Instagram, the microblogging platform Twitter is also launching a reply via videos feature called. The feature is called Tweet Take and will allow users to reply to quote tweets via a video. To reply in the form of a video, users will need to select the 'Quote Tweet with reaction' option available while sharing the tweet. Along with the video reply, the original tweet will be attached. 

The feature is similar to the Reels Reply on Instagram that was launched recently and allows users to reply to Reels by making their own short video. The feature is called Reels Visual Replies and will help creators reply to comments on their posts with their own unique style. Reels Virtual Replies will help Instagram to increase engagement on the platform. The Twitter reaction via video seems to be inspired by the feature on Instagram. Here is the official Twitter Support tweet that announces the video, published on 04:47 AM IST on January 7, 2022. 

The new feature is similar to Twitter Fleets

The tweet reaction feature is also similar to an old Twitter feature called Twitter Fleets. The Twitter Fleets feature enabled users to share their tweets with a commentary in an all-screen format. The feature itself was inspired by Instagram Stories. However, it did not get a positive response and Twitter pulled it back within months. Nevertheless, the Twitter reaction videos will appear on the main timeline (like other tweets). 

Previously, the Twitter Fleets feature received criticism as users expressed their concern about the feature being used for targeted harassment on the platform. The new Twitter reaction videos also look like a similar feature and users might be concerned about the same. Additionally, it is much easier for algorithms to pick offensive and abusive content from written tweets. However, it might be very difficult for Twitter to monitor inappropriate reactions in video mode. 

In a statement given to The Verge by Twitter spokesperson Viviana Wiewall, the platform says that the safety of people on Twitter is its priority, it does not see the feature being used in a harmful fashion. However, Twitter will be closely monitoring the usage of the new feature and ensure that any abuse is adjudicated as per the Twitter Rules. Stay tuned for more app news and other technology news. 

