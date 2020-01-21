Uber Eats Becomes Most-downloaded Food Delivery App Worldwide For December

Uber Eats became the most-downloaded food delivery app around the world last month. App market research firm Sensor Tower published its list of top food delivery apps by worldwide downloads for December 2019. Uber Eats managed to top the number of downloads in the food delivery category on both the App Store and Google Play. Indian food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy also made their way into the list.

Uber Eats became the most downloaded food delivery app worldwide last month. Uber Eats hit close to 7.7 million installs, which represented a 1 percent increase from the same period last to last year. The countries with the most installs of the app during this period were the United States at 18 percent of its total downloads. Brazil contributed 15 percent of the total installs.

Following Uber Eats, Grab was the second most installed food delivery app worldwide last month with more than 4 million installs. The countries with the largest number of Grab installs were Indonesia at 37 percent, followed by Vietnam at 14 percent. Meanwhile, apps like Domino’s, Swiggy, and Zomato rounded out the top five most installed food delivery apps worldwide for December 2019.

As far as Google Play downloads are concerned, the Indian food delivery app Swiggy became the third-most-downloaded food delivery app last month. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Swiggy is set to launch its cloud kitchens to 12 new cities by March 2020. Currently, Swiggy has established 1,000 cloud kitchens for its restaurant partners.

Zomato on Tuesday said it has acquired the Indian business of Uber Eats in an all-stock deal that will give Uber a 9.99% stakes in the Indian food delivery and restaurant discovery platform.

Top food delivery apps by downloads [December 2019]

Uber Eats Grab Domino’s Swiggy Zomato iFood DoorDash Luckin Coffee Foodpanda Rappi

Top food delivery apps on the App Store [December 2019]

Uber Eats Luckin Coffee DoorDash US Group Take-Out Grab Domino’s Hungry? Box Horse Yelp KFC Home Delivery

Top food delivery apps on Google Play [December 2019]

Uber Eats Grab Swiggy Zomato iFood Domino’s Foodpanda Rappi Glovo KFC Home Delivery

Also, Food delivery app, Zomato today announced acquisition of Uber Eats in India in an all-stock deal. Uber Eats was launched in India in 2017 and it had partnered with over 25000 restaurants. It was competing with Zomato and Swiggy in India. After the acquisition all restaurants, delivery partners and users of the app will move to Zomato and Uber Eats will discontinue operations.