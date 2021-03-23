Wallpaper Carousel App Keeps Stopping - How To Fix The Wallpaper Carousel App? Find Out

Users of the Wallpaper Carousel Android app based on the MIUI skin have been facing problems with setting changing wallpapers for their lock screens. The Wallpaper Carousel app has an option where users can set changing wallpapers on their phones similar to how you can set a collection of photos on shuffle as wallpaper on Windows computers. Read on to know why the Wallpaper Carousel keeps stopping and how to fix it.

Many users of the app Wallpaper Carousel have been reporting on Android forums and Twitter that their devices have not been working correctly with the app being enabled on their smartphones. Basically, the multiple shuffle pictures on the lock screen wallpapers don't show up. Instead, only the stock or chosen wallpaper remains. The developers of the application haven't released any statements about what's causing the issue so no one really knows what's causing it. Still, there are two things you can do to deal with this issue: fix the problem or disable the Wallpaper Carousel application.

How to Fix The Wallpaper Carousel Problem?

While the app developers have not released an official fix, a member of the XDA forum has claimed to have found the solution to the problem. You can check out the forum post here to find more details. However, we have put the instructions on how to fix the issue here as well for your convenience. Here are the steps to fix the Wallpaper Carousel.

Open the Themes app and select the default theme (Check all the options at the bottom like Lockscreen, Homescreen, System and Icons).

Now restart your device.

Open the Wallpaper Carousel app (Settings / Lock screen & password / Wallpaper Carousel) and Turn it on.

Add Wallpaper Carousel to Autostart (Settings / Permissions / Autostart).

Restart the phone and after 30 min then press the power key and you should see the lock screen is displaying different wallpapers.

How to Stop Wallpaper Carousel?

Since this is an inbuilt app, you won't be able to remove Wallpaper Carousel from your device. Instead, you can go to settings, go to 'All Apps' and go select the app. Then choose the option to 'Disable' the Wallpaper Carousel app.

About Wallpaper Carousel

Wallpaper Carousel is the official MI app that can be used to set up a collection of shuffling photos as your device's lock screen. By doing this, you will be able to see a new wallpaper on your screen every day. You can change the frequency with which the photos change and you can set the time for wallpaper change at a few minutes to a few days. The app also has a great collection of wallpapers. You can also use images from your gallery to add to the shuffle of wallpaper photos.

