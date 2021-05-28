Webull Vs Coinbase: Which Crypto Exchange Should You Be Choosing?

Quick links:
IMAGE: WEBULL AND COINBASE TWITTER
The world has seen a rapid rise in the use of cryptocurrency all over the globe. With a huge variety of these crypto exchanges available, sometimes choosing what’s best for you is difficult. Recently, Webull and Coinbase have been two popular platforms that people use. But the users want to know which of these is the best. So, if you have been wondering about Webull vs Coinbase, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Webull is a popular electronic trading platform that was founded in the year 2017. It allows the users to trade stocks and exchange-traded funds via their phones as well as desktops. As of August 2020, the platform had over 11 million registered users. Apart from this, we have managed to gather some other information from stockbroker.com that could help you with Webull.
Coinbase is an international exchange that operates in multiple countries. Incidentally, Coinbase charges are some of the highest in the crypto industry. Coinbase charges a 0.5 per cent fee per transaction. As for withdrawal fees, Coinbase charges a flat $0.55 fee and up to 2.0 per cent of the value of the transaction. If you want to make large investments and do day trading, Coinbase is the best option for you. They are a world-class crypto exchange with impeccable service if you can afford their fees. You can transfer funds and use Coinbase with your international debit and credit cards.