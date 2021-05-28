Webull Vs Coinbase: Which Crypto Exchange Should You Be Choosing?

The world has seen a rapid rise in the use of cryptocurrency all over the globe. With a huge variety of these crypto exchanges available, sometimes choosing what’s best for you is difficult. Recently, Webull and Coinbase have been two popular platforms that people use. But the users want to know which of these is the best. So, if you have been wondering about Webull vs Coinbase, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Webull vs Coinbase

Details about Webull -

Webull is a popular electronic trading platform that was founded in the year 2017. It allows the users to trade stocks and exchange-traded funds via their phones as well as desktops. As of August 2020, the platform had over 11 million registered users. Apart from this, we have managed to gather some other information from stockbroker.com that could help you with Webull.

Webull Fees

Minimum Deposit: $0.00

Stock Trades: $0.00

ETF Trade Fee: $0.00

Mutual Fund Trade Fee: N/A

Options (Base Fee): $0.00

Options (Per Contract): $0.00

Futures (Per Contract): N/A

Broker Assisted Trades Fee: N/A

Webull Account Fees

IRA Annual Fee: N/A

IRA Closure Fee: N/A

Account Transfer Out (Partial): $75.00

Account Transfer Out (Full): $75.00

Returned ACH Fee: $30.00

Returned Wire Fee: $30.00

Stock Certificate Processing Fee: N/A

Stock Certificate Delivery Fee: N/A

Paper Statement Fee: $5.00

Paper Confirmation Fee: $2.00

Domestic Wire Fee: $8.00

International Wire Fee: $12.50

Details about Coinbase -

Coinbase is an international exchange that operates in multiple countries. Incidentally, Coinbase charges are some of the highest in the crypto industry. Coinbase charges a 0.5 per cent fee per transaction. As for withdrawal fees, Coinbase charges a flat $0.55 fee and up to 2.0 per cent of the value of the transaction. If you want to make large investments and do day trading, Coinbase is the best option for you. They are a world-class crypto exchange with impeccable service if you can afford their fees. You can transfer funds and use Coinbase with your international debit and credit cards.

The organisation gives the following examples of "Coinbase Fees" on the platform, have a look -

If the total transaction amount is less than or equal to $10, the fee is $0.99 | €0,99 | £0,99

If the total transaction amount is more than $10 but less than or equal to $25, the fee is $1.49 | €1,49 | £1,49

If the total transaction amount is more than $25 but less than or equal to $50, the fee is $1.99 | €1,99 | £1,99

If the total transaction amount is more than $50 but less than or equal to $200, the fee is $2.99 | €2,99 | £2,99

IMAGE: WEBULL AND COINBASE TWITTER