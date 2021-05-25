Webull Vs Fidelity: Here's The Fees And Review Of Both These Platforms

Electronic trading sites have now become an easy way to trade in stocks, cryptocurrency and many more options all over the globe. With a huge variety of these platforms available, sometimes choosing what’s best for you is difficult. Recently, Webull and Fidelity have been two popular platforms that people are currently using. But the users want to know which of these is the best. So we have gathered some important information about the two platforms and listed them right here.

Webull vs Fidelity

Webull is a popular electronic trading platform that was founded in the year 2017. It allows the users to trade stocks and exchange-traded funds via their phones as well as desktops. As of August 2020, the platform had over 11 million registered users. Apart from this, we have managed to gather some other information from stockbroker.com that could help you with Webull.

Webull Fees

Minimum Deposit: $0.00

Stock Trades: $0.00

ETF Trade Fee: $0.00

Mutual Fund Trade Fee: N/A

Options (Base Fee): $0.00

Options (Per Contract): $0.00

Futures (Per Contract): N/A

Broker Assisted Trades Fee: N/A

Webull Account Fees

IRA Annual Fee: N/A

IRA Closure Fee: N/A

Account Transfer Out (Partial): $75.00

Account Transfer Out (Full): $75.00

Returned ACH Fee: $30.00

Returned Wire Fee: $30.00

Stock Certificate Processing Fee: N/A

Stock Certificate Delivery Fee: N/A

Paper Statement Fee: $5.00

Paper Confirmation Fee: $2.00

Domestic Wire Fee: $8.00

International Wire Fee: $12.50

Fidelity is a popular multinational financial services corporation that has been one of the best brokers and apps to make stock market exchanges. The platform has a huge user base that is using the platforms for some of its popular services such as retirement investors, active traders, premium research, low fees, commission-free stock, ETF and options trading. Fidelity review has also been good and it was awarded the title of Best Broker for Beginning Investors and the Best App for Investing in NerdWallet's 2021 Best-Of Awards. Apart from this, here is also some other valuable information about the platform that should be kept in mind before using the app.

Fidelity Fees

Minimum Deposit: $0.00

Stock Trades: $0.00

ETF Trade Fee: $0.00

Mutual Fund Trade Fee: N/A

Options (Base Fee): $0.00

Options (Per Contract): $0.00

Futures (Per Contract): N/A

Broker Assisted Trades Fee: N/A

Fidelity Account Fees

IRA Annual Fee: N/A

IRA Closure Fee: N/A

Account Transfer Out (Partial: $75.00

Account Transfer Out (Full): $75.00

Returned ACH Fee: $30.00

Returned Wire Fee: $30.00

Stock Certificate Processing Fee: N/A

Stock Certificate Delivery Fee: N/A

Paper Statement Fee: $5.00

Paper Confirmation Fee: $2.00

Domestic Wire Fee: $8.00

International Wire Fee: $12.50

IMAGE: WEBULL AND FIDELITY TWITTER