Webull Vs Robinhood Pros & Cons: Can You Buy Dogecoin On Webull & Robinhood?

The world is turning digital faster than ever and cryptocurrencies subtly bring in the change required to normalise virtual currency. However, as the crypto market keeps getting the boost it requires, many trading platforms have emerged that offer a better trading experience with no commission. While many people have started investing in virtual money, some are wondering about Webull vs Robinhood and which one is better. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Webull vs Robinhood

Webull features, as per Fool.com

Pros

No commissions on stock and ETF trades.

Excellent mobile platform

No per-contract fees on options.

No account minimums.

Competitive margin rates.

Virtual trading.

IRAs.

Free stock bonus

Cons

No fractional share investing

Limited account types

No mutual funds

Limited investment options

Robinhood features, as per Fool.com

Pros

$0 commissions

A high-quality mobile investment app

Fractional shares investing

Cryptocurrency trading

Cash management

Cons

No Mutual funds and fixed income stocks

No IRA accounts

Can you buy Dogecoin on Robinhood?

Yes, Robinhood offers an incredible high-quality user experience to its virtual currency investors. You can buy 7 cryptocurrencies on the platform including Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Litecoin (LTC). The process of buying a virtual currency is simple, however, as per Coin Market Cap, the demand for Dogecoin was so high that investors trying to trade it on Robinhood crashed the site.

Can you buy Dogecoin on Webull?

Well, this is one of the most asked questions, however, unlike Robinhood, Webull does not yet offer Dogecoin trading, as per Webull's official website. Meaning that investors using this platform will not be able to buy Dogecoin on Webull. Currently, the platform offers only four options for Cryptocurrency trading: Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC). To buy other virtual currencies, tap on the Webull Icon (Bottom row, middle icon), then go to the "More button". There you need to tap on Crypto Trading to apply, and start trading.

Apart from this, StockBrokers.com actually believes that Webull is a better application than Robinhood. As per their report, Webull has a better user experience with an easy to use trading interface. Although, Webulls lack day trading tools and features in comparison to others.

