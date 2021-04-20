Webull Vs TD Ameritrade: Compare Trading And Account Fees Of The Two Trading Platforms

Electronic trading sites have now become an easy way to trade in stocks, cryptocurrency and many more options all over the globe. With a huge variety of these platforms available, sometimes choosing what’s best for you is difficult. Recently, Webull vs TD Ameritrade have been two popular platforms that people use. But the users want to know which of these is the best. So we have gathered some important information about the two platforms and listed them right here.

Webull vs TD Ameritrade

Webull is a popular electronic trading platform that was founded in the year 2017. It allows the users to trade stocks and exchange-traded funds via their phones as well as desktops. As of August 2020, the platform had over 11 million registered users. Apart from this, we have managed to gather some other information from stockbroker.com that could help you with Webull vs TD Ameritrade.

Trading Fees for Webull

Minimum Deposit: $0.00

Stock Trades: $0.00

ETF Trade Fee: $0.00

Mutual Fund Trade Fee: N/A

Options (Base Fee): $0.00

Options (Per Contract): $0.00

Futures (Per Contract): N/A

Broker Assisted Trades Fee: N/A

Account Fees for Webull

IRA Annual Fee: N/A

IRA Closure Fee: N/A

Account Transfer Out (Partial): $75.00

Account Transfer Out (Full): $75.00

Returned ACH Fee: $30.00

Returned Wire Fee: $30.00

Stock Certificate Processing Fee: N/A

Stock Certificate Delivery Fee: N/A

Paper Statement Fee: $5.00

Paper Confirmation Fee: $2.00

Domestic Wire Fee: $8.00

International Wire Fee: $12.50

TD Ameritrade is a well-known broker that offers its users an electronic trading platform. The company is known all over the globe and was founded in 1971. The platform allows the trade of assets including common stocks, preferred stocks, futures contracts, exchange-traded funds, forex, options, cryptocurrency, mutual funds, fixed income investments, margin lending and many more services. According to stockbroker.com, TD Ameritrade offers a better experience of trading tools offered by both platforms. Take a look at the details of the platform here:

Trading Fees for TD Ameritrade

Minimum Deposit: $0.00

Stock Trades: $0.00

ETF Trade Fee: $0.00

Mutual Fund Trade Fee: $49.99

Options (Base Fee): $0.00

Options (Per Contract): $0.65

Futures (Per Contract): $2.25

Broker Assisted Trades Fee: $44.99

Account Fees for TD Ameritrade

IRA Annual Fee: $0.00

IRA Closure Fee: $0.00

Account Transfer Out (Partial): $0.00

Account Transfer Out (Full): $75.00

Returned ACH Fee: $25.00

Returned Wire Fee: $25.00

Stock Certificate Processing Fee: $0.00

Stock Certificate Delivery Fee: $500.00

Paper Statement Fee: $0.00

Paper Confirmation Fee: $0.00

Domestic Wire Fee: $25.00

International Wire Fee: $25.00

Promo Image Source: Webull and TD Ameritrade Twitter