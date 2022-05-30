What are Plus Codes in Google Maps and how to use them? Details here

Millions of users around the world use Google Maps on a daily basis. It might be to discover shortcuts to their workplace, to attend a friend's birthday at a new restaurant or simply to check up on the route followed by their cab. While most users use the Google Maps link to a place or simply share their location via WhatsApp, there is another method to share any location from Google Maps. It's called Google Maps Plus Codes.

What are Plus Codes in Google Maps?

Google describes on a support page that Plus Codes are similar to street addresses. They can help users get and use a simple digital address that can be shared via all the messaging platforms including WhatsApp, Instagram and Google Messages. Here is what the Plus Code to a place in Seattle looks like - "JJXX+HR8, Seattle." For the tech-savvy readers, Plus Codes are based on the geographic address of a location, i.e. intersection point of the latitude and longitude. The Plus Code can be obtained via Google Maps and those who receive these codes can search for them in Google Maps as well.

How to share a location's Plus Code from Google Maps?

Open Google Maps on an Android or iOS smartphone

Search for the location whose Plus Code is to be shared

Once found, touch and hold the screen on the location to drop a Pin on the map

Open the 'Dropped Pin' panel at the bottom of the screen

Find the Plus Code of the location and tap and hold on it to copy it to the clipboard

Paste the Plus Code in a messaging application and send it to the required person

How to share current location's Plus Code from Google Maps?

Open Google Maps and tap on the blue dot to show the current location

At the bottom of the screen, find the Plus Codes for the location

To copy a location’s code, tap the Plus Code

Paste the Plus Code in a messaging application and send it to the required person

How to find a location with a Plus Code on Google Maps?