What are Plus Codes in Google Maps and how to use them? Details here

Quick links:
IMAGE: GOOGLE
Millions of users around the world use Google Maps on a daily basis. It might be to discover shortcuts to their workplace, to attend a friend's birthday at a new restaurant or simply to check up on the route followed by their cab. While most users use the Google Maps link to a place or simply share their location via WhatsApp, there is another method to share any location from Google Maps. It's called Google Maps Plus Codes.
Google describes on a support page that Plus Codes are similar to street addresses. They can help users get and use a simple digital address that can be shared via all the messaging platforms including WhatsApp, Instagram and Google Messages. Here is what the Plus Code to a place in Seattle looks like - "JJXX+HR8, Seattle." For the tech-savvy readers, Plus Codes are based on the geographic address of a location, i.e. intersection point of the latitude and longitude. The Plus Code can be obtained via Google Maps and those who receive these codes can search for them in Google Maps as well.