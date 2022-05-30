Last Updated:

What Are Plus Codes In Google Maps And How To Use Them? Details Here

Google describes on a support page that Plus Codes are similar to street addresses. They can help users get and use a simple digital address. Read details here.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Millions of users around the world use Google Maps on a daily basis. It might be to discover shortcuts to their workplace, to attend a friend's birthday at a new restaurant or simply to check up on the route followed by their cab. While most users use the Google Maps link to a place or simply share their location via WhatsApp, there is another method to share any location from Google Maps. It's called Google Maps Plus Codes. 

What are Plus Codes in Google Maps?

Google describes on a support page that Plus Codes are similar to street addresses. They can help users get and use a simple digital address that can be shared via all the messaging platforms including WhatsApp, Instagram and Google Messages. Here is what the Plus Code to a place in Seattle looks like - "JJXX+HR8, Seattle." For the tech-savvy readers, Plus Codes are based on the geographic address of a location, i.e. intersection point of the latitude and longitude. The Plus Code can be obtained via Google Maps and those who receive these codes can search for them in Google Maps as well. 

How to share a location's Plus Code from Google Maps?

  • Open Google Maps on an Android or iOS smartphone 
  • Search for the location whose Plus Code is to be shared
  • Once found, touch and hold the screen on the location to drop a Pin on the map
  • Open the 'Dropped Pin' panel at the bottom of the screen 
  • Find the Plus Code of the location and tap and hold on it to copy it to the clipboard
  • Paste the Plus Code in a messaging application and send it to the required person

How to share current location's Plus Code from Google Maps?

  • Open Google Maps and tap on the blue dot to show the current location
  • At the bottom of the screen, find the Plus Codes for the location
  • To copy a location’s code, tap the Plus Code
  • Paste the Plus Code in a messaging application and send it to the required person

How to find a location with a Plus Code on Google Maps?

  • On Google Maps for Android and iOS, paste the Plus Codes on the search bar at the top
