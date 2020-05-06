What Does A 'Red Heart' Mean On Snapchat? Know What It Expresses

Snapchat users love to share selfies and their videos with their friends without the fear of it staying with others for a long time. Snapchat provides a feature where a user gets a notification if anyone takes a screenshot or re-plays the Snaps sent by them. Apart from this, people also use Snapchat as a means to communicate as chats get disappeared once the chat or group chat is closed. A user has to save text to avoid losing them from the app.

To make the chatting experience more interesting, Snapchat also provides emojis that appear on the right of every friend's chat name. These emojis on the chats represent friendship and it becomes easy for a person to identify they have been talking to a friend lately. Every emoji means something as it exhibits or displays the strength of two friends on Snapchat. The more you share selfies and chats with a person on this social platform, the more often the emoji keeps changing. However, these emojis are time-based and disappear if you stop talking to the individual for more than two days. Many people wonder what does a Red heart mean on Snapchat. Here is everything you need to know.

What does a Red heart mean on Snapchat?

According to many reports, Red colour and red coloured objects signify several things such as danger, strength, power, determination as well as passion, desire, and love. Red as a colour is associated with strong emotions and feelings as it is considered to be an intense colour. This is why many people share red roses on many occasions while gifting a friend to showcase the intensity of their love for them. However, if the Red heart on Snapchat appears next to a friend then it means that you are #1 best friends with each other for two weeks straight. This displays that you sent the most snaps to this friend daily for two weeks and they reciprocated in the same way to you. This also shows that you and your friend are entirely engaged in sharing Snaps more often than most of the friends in your friend's list.

The Fire emoji represents that you and your friend are on a Snapstreak. This means that you have snapped this person every day and they have snapped you back. If the Fire emoji appears next to the Red heart emoji then it means that you are on a Snapstreak with your Snapchat best friend.

