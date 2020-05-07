What Does ATP Mean On Snapchat? Know What Famous Slangs Like ATP, BFN & ASAP Mean

Snapchat is laced with incredible features where people can create their own Bitmojis, Gifs and more using the app. These Bitmojis come with creative stickers which make chatting with your Snapchat friends fun and interesting. However, people mainly love to share videos and selfies with written texts in them. Users preferably love this social media app because of its unique privacy protection protocol that makes chatting with friends simple and safe. While sending Snaps, many users use slangs like ATP, BFN, ASAP and more which may usually confuse new users as they may not know the meaning. If you are wondering what BFN and ASAP stand for and what does ATP mean on Snapchat, here is all you need to know-

What does ATP mean on Snapchat?

The Snapchat text slangs can be tricky to understand for many people who are not familiar with such short forms such as ATP. It becomes difficult for such people to reply back to texts like ATP. The intended meaning of GTS ATP on Snapchat is "Answer The Phone." This slang is generally used on SC for telling a person to pick up a Snap voice call or video call and join them on a conversation. It is also a means to tell people that you are going to call them and you need to talk to them immediately.

What Does BFN mean on Snapchat?

BFN in Snapchat text slang means "Bye For Now." This slang is generally used to indicate that a person is going offline. It also means that the individual will soon text you back or send you a snap on Snapchat.

What Does ASAP mean on Snapchat?

ASAP means "As Soon As Possible" on Snapchat. While sending this slang, a person is expressing that they are in an extreme hurry for something and they need you to help them as fast as you can. Sometimes people use this term to say that they will assist you or help you as soon as they can.

