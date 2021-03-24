What Does awaiting Endpoint Mean On Discord? How To Fix It? Know Details

One of the most popular apps amongst avid gamers is the Discord app. The application allows users to communicate via voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media and files in private chats or as part of communities called "servers." With such an interesting interface, the platform serves as a boon for the gaming community including gamers, developers, streamers and more to come together and share insightful information or socialise. However, many users have been recently reporting about Discord awaiting endpoint problems on their app. If you are wondering about what does awaiting endpoint mean on Discord and how to fix it, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What does awaiting endpoint mean on Discord?

According to Discord Support, the "Awaiting Endpoint" issues that has been faced by many users is a self-solving issue and it can be resolve by just restarting the app. However, Awaiting Endpoint error occurs when there is some kind of trouble establishing a connection. And, for some users, it has become difficult to resolve the issue faster. If you have been having issues due to the Discord Awaiting Endpoint error, then follow the instructions given below -

How to fix awaiting endpoint error on Discord?

At first, check your internet connection

If your connection is fine, then open Discord on your device

There you need to find the "Server Settings" option

Now all you need to do is select the "Overview" option from there

Once the Overview window opens, go ahead and select a different server region. You will have a bunch of options to pick from.

If the problem still persists, restart your device and try again or contact Discord support for assistance.

Apart from this, Discord has increasingly become an enormous platform for gamers, developers, streamers and more to come interact, chat and more with around 140 million active users per month worldwide. As per the reports, three popular tech companies, Microsoft, Amazon and Epic Games are eyeing to buy Discord. And, Microsoft has offered $10 billion to acquire Discord and both the companies have not yet finalised the deal. However, Amazon and Epic Games are also involved in getting the deal.