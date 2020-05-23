What Does Cash Out Mean On Cash App? Here's An Explanation And Simple Cash Out Method

The Cash App currently has 7 million active users who use this application for transferring money and paying monthly bills. As the users of this mobile app keep growing daily, Cash App recently updated its layout and added the ability to purchase stock without fees in its Investing section which gave users access to buy, withdraw and send Bitcoin easily. However, sometimes a few users find it hard to understand several things, especially how to cash out on Cash App or what does cash out mean on Cash App. If you wish to cash out from the Cash App, here is a step by step guide for you.

What does cash out mean on Cash App?

When someone sends you money on the Cash App, it stays in the app but a user can 'Cash out' the money from Square Cash Card which can be used it as a debit card and spend your balance anywhere that accepts Visa. However, if a user does not have a Cash Card they can transfer the Cash app account balance to their bank account by following the steps below.

How to cash out on Cash App?

To cash out funds from your Cash App to your bank account:

Tap the Balance tab on your Cash App home screen

Press Cash Out

Choose an amount and press Cash Out

Select a deposit speed

Confirm with your PIN or Touch ID

How to send money on Cash App?

Open the Cash App on your iPhone or Android and tap the "$" symbol in the bottom-centre of the screen.

Enter the amount of money you want to send.

Tap the word "Pay" at the bottom-right corner.

Enter the email, phone number, or $cashtag of the recipient.

Enter a brief memo noting the purpose of the payment besides the word "For."

Tap "Pay" and your money will be sent to the recipient. Use this method to easily send money to friends and family. However, make sure all the details are filled properly before hitting the "Pay" button. Also, contact Cash App support if you need any assistance regarding anything.

