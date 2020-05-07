What Does SMH Mean On Snapchat? Wrong Meanings Of SMH, ROFL & OMFG Busted!

Snapchat is amongst the most widely used social media apps across the world. People love the impressive interface of the Snapchat app as it allows users to send selfies and videos to their friends and network. However, the most intriguing feature is that such selfies and videos are available only for viewing once or maximum twice. Also, the sender is notified if anyone takes a screenshot of the chat or the selfie sent to them.

Apart from sending Snaps and sharing multimedia on stories, many users love to use the medium for chatting with their close friends. The chats not only consists of cute and goofy selfies but they use casual or slang terms while sending a picture to their friends on Snapchat. These Snapchat text slangs are typically short in length and help users to fit words in one or two lines so that the receiver can read the text in the image before the time for viewing the image elapses. However, slangs like SMH, ROFL, OMFG and more may confuse new users. If you are wondering what ROFL and OMFG stand for and what does SMH mean on Snapchat, here is all you need to know:

Also Read | What does SU mean on Snapchat? Slangs like SU, BTW and TBH explained here!

What does SMH mean on Snapchat?

It is not easy for many people who are not familiar with the Snapchat text slangs to understand short forms such as SMH. It can be difficult to reply to such texts such as SMH and more when you do not understand them. When they try to search the meaning of SMH on Google, some of the results indicate scientific terms such as "Simple Harmonic Motion", which is not usually the meaning used on Snapchat while chatting. The intended meaning of SMH on Snapchat is "Shaking My Head." While sending this slang a person is expressing their disappointment at what they just read. It is also used in the sender's message to convey an emotion of disbelief accompanying what they have just written about. SMH is a trending acronym on Snapchat that is used to convey the emotions described above where words may not do complete justice.

Also Read | How to get 'My Eyes Only' on Snapchat? Learn how to hide pictures now!

What Does OMFG mean on Snapchat?

OMFG in Snapchat text slang means "Oh My Freaking God." This slang is generally used to indicate that a person is excited, scared, shocked or surprised looking at a certain Snap or a text. It is an exaggerated version of OMG used to make the other person feel the greatness of the emotion.

Also Read | How to get streaks back on Snapchat? Learn in easy steps HERE!

What Does ROFL mean on Snapchat?

ROFL means "Rolling On Floor Laughing" on Snapchat. While sending this slang a person is expressing that they are laughing on the top of their voice. It is also used to convey that a message is funny or that they find the received Snaps funny. However, sometimes ROFL is also used as a means to avoid texts from a person.

Also Read | What does a 'Red heart' mean on Snapchat? Know what it expresses