What Is A Cameo On Snapchat? Find Out How The New Feature Of The App Works

Snapchat's relatively new Cameo feature is has made the Snap game much more fun for many of the app's users. But, taking a Cameo Selfie is a bit tricky to figure out at first. After a Snapchat user has taken and approved their first selfie on Snapchat Cameo, they might feel like changing it.

However, once the user realises this, the next task is to locate the selfie camera for the Cameo feature which might take a longer than many users would expect. Thus, leaving them a bit irritated with the app. The Cameo Selfie feature on Snapchat isn't as streamlined as one might hope. But, here is the trick, once a user discovers who to change their selfie, they will definitely know where to find the feature in future. Find out, “What is a Cameo on Snapchat?” And “How to change Cameo?”

Cameo Selfie: What is a Cameo on Snapchat?

With latest additions like Lenses and Bitmoji’s Snapchat makers sure know how to keep their users entertained. In December 2019, the company launched another amusing and fun feature called Cameos. According to Snapchat’s official website, “Cameos make you the star of your own short, looping videos”.

In addition to this Cameo’s can also be sent to friends in Chat. Users can share their stories and present state of being with their friends by finding the perfect Cameo for the moment. Moreover, Cameo’s can also be customised.

Cameo on Snapchat: How to change Cameo?

To send a Cameo to a friend. The user needs to select the Chat and click on the smiley face icon to the right of the chat bar. The next step is to click Cameo's icon, which is a Smiley face with a star. Now the user can select any Cameo tile from the bottom half of the screen. Instead of clicking "Send," which is what most users end up doing, one should instead select the "More" option on the bottom left side. From there, the user can click the "New Selfie" option. After this, the user will finally be taken to the selfie screen to create their own new Cameo selfie. Read | Snapchat pulls Juneteenth filter after severe backlash, issues apology

Although using Cameo on Snapchat seems like a bit of a process, once a user knows how to retake their Cameo selfie, it would not seem like such a drag. There is also another option for users to retake their selfie. For those who want to save time and not take long way mentioned above, here is what they can do.

Go to Profile > Select Settings > Click on Account Actions > And select clear My Cameos Selfie. If a user opts to do it this way, they can go back and create a selfie, the way they did, when they used Cameo on Snapchat for the first time. To do so, the user can go to Chat, tap the smiley face icon next to the chatbox. And then click the Cameo icon which is a face with the plus sign at the bottom. Select a Cameo's tile and then it will take the user to the selfie screen.