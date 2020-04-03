What Is Bihar Corona Sahayata App? How To Register For ₹1000 Corona Sahayata? Know Details

Bihar has come up with an innovative idea to fight against the Coronavirus Pandemic with 'Bihar Corona Sahayata App'. To help the needy people amid all these problems, Bihar government has taken action and giving Corona Sahayata of Rs. 1000 to each worker who is stuck outside of Bihar by Bihar Aapda Prabandhan. To get this amount, people have to visit the official website www.aapda.bih.nic.in.

What is Bihar Corona Sahayata app?

Bihar Government has declared that it is going to provide the help of Rs. 1000 each to the workers who are coming from outside in Bihar or who are still stuck in other states. The state government has also decided to give Rs. 1000 to the workers of the state who are from the other states and got stuck due to coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. The Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar gave instructions saying that the Disaster Management Department of the state has released an application called the Bihar Corona Sahayata app for this initiative. Workers will have to register on it to avail of the benefit. Once the registration is complete via the app, the amount will be added to their account directly.

How to register in the Bihar Corona Sahayata app?

The department has said that the Bihar Corona Sahayata App is available on www.aapada.bih.nic.in. By downloading this application, needy people will be able to register themselves. After that, the assistance amount of Rs. 1000 will be added to their account. The workers who want to avail the relief amount granted by the state government just have to visit aapda.bih.nic.in. To get Rs 1000 amount in your account, download the Mobile App Corona Assistance Bihar (Bihar Corona Sahayata App) from the link given below and enter information about yourself. Bihar Corona Sahayata Yojana is only for those people who are residents of Bihar state and are out of Bihar due to coronavirus. However, outsiders can also apply by filling company details and more.

Required documents for Corona Assistance Bihar (Bihar Corona Sahayata App)

Beneficiary Aadhaar Card Copy

Bank account in the name of the beneficiary which is in the branch of a bank located in the state of Bihar.

Other important things for Bihar Corona Sahayata App

The photo of the beneficiary (selfie is also fine) will be matched to the photo of the Aadhaar database. Make sure the photo of the Aadhaar should be clear.

The OTP received on the mobile number has to be done on the mobile app. Bihar Aapda Prabandhan Rashi Rs. 1000 will be sent to the bank account only.

There will be only one registration on an Aadhaar number.

