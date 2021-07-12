What Is DigiLocker? Here's How You Can Use The App To Carry All Documents On Your Mobile

In the digital era, when you can carry your bank in your phone and conduct all vital tasks with it, then why not the documents? With the Indian government’s vision to expand Digital Empowerment, it has launched the provision of DigiLockers. It is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & IT under Digital India Corporation.

The locker provides access to authentic digital documents to a citizen-- anywhere and anytime, through its digital document wallet.

The issued documents in the DigiLocker system are deemed to be at par with original physical documents as per Rule 9A of the Information Technology (Preservation and Retention of Information by Intermediaries Providing Digital Locker Facilities) Rules, 2016 notified on February 8, 2017, vide G.S.R. 711(E).

Benefits of DigiLocker:

The Digi locker initiative is available on both website and mobile app formats. In simple terms, it is a digital locker to store all your documents in one place and find it on the go. The locker will be linked to both Aadhaar Card and phone number. It will make citizen’s lives convenient as it eradicates the need of carrying a physical copy at all times. The data is safely stored in cloud storage.

The Digi locker is meant to benefit both citizens and organizations. The citizens can access important documents anytime, anywhere. The authentic documents will be considered legally at par with originals. A user can exchange documents digitally with the consent of the citizen and can attain faster services, be it Delivery- Government Benefits, Employment, Financial Inclusion, Education or Health.

It also facilitates the users to e-sign the documents, which also benefits the users as physical self-attestation is not required.

How to upload documents on DigiLocker

Accessing Digi locker is as simple as any other website, the user can avail of all the benefits with a click, just after registering their profile.

1. Make your profile by visiting the DigiLocker website or by downloading the DigiLocker app on your smartphone. Generate a user ID by using your Aadhaar number and mobile number.

2.You can upload all your documents there, (PDF, JPEG or PNG) and can also find any documents uploaded by any other government organization there.

3.You can also e-sign these uploaded documents and also get the facility of sharing documents with others by sharing a link to the e-document.

(Image: Twitter/ @Digilocker)