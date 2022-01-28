What Is Digital Sansad App? Know About Its Features & Steps To Download It On Your Phone

With an aim to make Parliamentary proceedings accessible not just to the members but also to the public at large, ‘Digital Sansad App’ was launched on Thursday, January 27.

The Lok Sabha secretariat introduced the new app to help Members of Parliament access services such as checking personal updates like the status of their notices, House bulletins, and more. Speaking about the app, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said, "In a sovereign democratic republic, it is the duty of the Parliament to uphold the highest standards of transparency. Digital Sansad App is an empowering realisation of Parliament's holistic and continuous efforts to keep progressing towards that goal".

How to download the new Parliament App?

The 'Digital Sansad' app is available on both android and IOS platforms. To download the app, click here.

The 'Digital Sansad' App comprises features to view all information related to the Business of the Lok Sabha. It is designed to provide a one-stop destination for viewing all information related to the Daily Business of the Lok Sabha. Users can see live proceedings of the House, Members' profile, Question/Answers, and Todays' Papers.

It is learned that so far more than 10,000 users have downloaded the App.

About 'Digital Sansad' App

Updates on all Parliamentary proceedings and other activities will be available for the citizens on the ‘Digital Sansad App’. It will further make it convenient for people to get general information on Members of Parliament, their participation in Sessions, on budget speeches from 1947 onwards. The archive of the House proceedings will be available from the 12th Lok Sabha to the 17th Lok Sabha.

Contents like a live telecast of Sansad proceedings, the major news of the day, and more will be available on the App. The 2022 Budget Session can also be watched on the App other than a virtual tour of the Parliament.

(Image: @DDNEWS/Twitter)