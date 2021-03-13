Last Updated:

What Is Discord App? Details About Discord App Features & More

Discord is one of the most popular social platforms in which gamers and game developers around the world come together forming a great community. Using Discord helps you interact with gamers playing your favourite video games, find new happenings, updates, and much more. That is the reason why many non-users or new gamers have been wondering "what is  Discord app?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about the app and its features.

What is Discord App?

Discord is an American VoIP, instant messaging and digital distribution platform designed for creating communities such as gamers and game developers around the world. Here you can connect with other creators to help in building incredible game models. The social application specializes in voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media and files in private chats or as part of communities called "servers". 

With an incredible user interface, this platform can be used in different systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux, and web browsers. The application is also available for smartphone users (on both Android and iOS devices) who are also gamers enjoying various games. Below is a list of all the cool features a user gets to use, have a look -

Discord app features

  • As we all know that Discord is available on multiple platforms, having an app on your smartphone will help you to login with your user information, and continue a conversation you left on a different device.
  • A user can also create your own channels or the so-called "servers" using the popular Discord interface which also allows you to invite your friends to join. 
  • If you are a regular user of Discord web, you must be aware that the platform allows users to any public channel, and all you need is an invitation code. However, finding invitation codes is also not that hard, especially for the most popular games, such as Fortnite, Cold War, Minecraft, Modern Warfare, and others.
  • Apart from the above-mentioned features, the user interface of the Discord app is pretty simple and useful for video game fans because it is quick and convenient.
