What Is Dukaan App? How To Use And Who Can Use The application?

E-commerce platforms have been growing significantly and industry experts believe that they are going to grow even bigger in the upcoming years. As we all know that the future is digital, the current virus has somehow as a catalyst to boost technological advancement and digitalisation. This is the reason why many shop owners, small business owners, homepreneurs and more are trying to create their own presence online. While using Amazon and other apps, many users are currently wondering about what is Dukaan App. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is Dukaan app?

Founded in May 2020, the Dukaan App is a DIY platform that enables merchants, retailers and others with zero programming skills to set up their very own e-commerce store using a smartphone in 30 seconds. It powers over 2 million small and medium-sized businesses across India to start, grow, market and manage their businesses over the internet. This application is trying to follow the Vocal for Local vision initiated by the honourable PM. The application empowers India’s small businesses to go online.

Dukaan has over 2M stores created online, over 7M products have been added across 40 different categories of businesses. Over 2000 cities are covered by the app and Dukaan has seen more than 700,000 orders to date. In short, the app is helping create a large impact across the country and Making “Digital India” truly come to life. Currently, the app is available on the Play Store and desktop browsers.

How to start using the Dukaan app?

Enter Business Name, Address and start adding your products/ catalogs.

As soon as you fill up those details, your Digital Dukaan will be created instantly and you will be able to obtain your Store Link from your Dukaan dashboard.

Share product/ catalog/ store links with anyone on WhatsApp.

Get notification as soon as you get any new order along with the customer's name, address and verified mob number.

Deliver the order to your customer's location and mark the order as "Delivered".

Who can use Dukaan app?

Dukaan is for anyone who wants to sell any kind of products or services online through WhatsApp. Dukaan can be a incredibly useful product for the following business:

Grocery stores

Restaurants/hotels

Fruits and Vegetable stores

Electronics/Computer and Mobile Stores

Clothes, Jewellery, or Furniture stores

Shoe stores

Real estate brokers

Travel agents

Automobile/Second-Hand Cars

Book and stationery stores

Pharmacy and medical store

Handicrafts or Homemade items

Home decor and interior designers

Event decor

Private Tutors

Promo Image ~ Play Store