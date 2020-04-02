What Is InStok App? Know How To Use This App To Avoid Long Queues For Essential Goods

Many countries are under lockdown and people are panicking over the expanse of the Coronavirus Pandemic. This has led to people around the globe practising home quarantine and staying at home to prevent themselves from getting affected by the virus. This is why many have started hoarding essential items like toilet papers, sanitizers, etc and now it is difficult to avail them due to long lines and less availability. Apps and websites like 'InStok.org' help the users to find stores that have the stock of such items available.

What is InStok app?

InStok.org, a website designed to check inventories of big stores like Walmart, Dmart, Target and CVS, provides the users with information on where they can find the items they need. The InStok website helps to reduce the panic and long lines so that people step out of their houses only if the required items are available.

How does InStok app work?

The InStok app works by checking the online inventories of major supermarket chain stores including Target, CVS and Walgreens. Users just have to enter their ZIP code and the item they want and see which stores have it in stock. You can even compare prices and ask the site to send you alerts when the items become available. The site is free to use and does not require signing up for an account. The Apps main agenda is to prevent people from making unnecessary shopping trips at a time when most of the population should be social distancing.

Who created InStok, an app to find toilet papers, soap, and other essential goods?

The InStok app is created by two students from the University of Texas; Rithwik Pattikonda and Darshan Bhatta. Pattikonda and Bhatta are currently studying computer science and decided to make this app when they first realised the panic situation around the world. One of the students said in an interview, “Initially, I saw my parents were struggling to find certain types of grocery items.” The student created the grocery website in nearly a week while coding the site from scratch.

