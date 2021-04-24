What Is Kahoot? An App That Aims To Make Learning Awesome; Check How To Make A Kahoot Game

Over the years, views on online learning and its importance have changed significantly. A few years ago, teaching your kids through an online platform would be a matter of convenience and luxury but has today emerged as a necessity. As a result, many companies have started investing in online learning platforms and Kahoot is no exception. Kahoot is an all-new gaming-based learning platform that became an instant hit worldwide. Here's everything you need to know about Kahoot games and how to join the bandwagon.

What is Kahoot?

Kahoot is a game-based learning platform that lets users create games and quizzes on any subject and in any language on the platform in minutes. These quizzes and games are known as Kahoots that can be found on the platform's library among many other games. The platform enables users to add videos, images, and diagrams to their questions to amplify engagement. Contrary to popular belief, Kahoot can be used by all sets of the audience, right from students to company employees. Kahoot games stay true to their aim, making learning more awesome.

How to make a Kahoot?

Visit the official website of Kahoot! - https://kahoot.com/ OR download the Kahoot! app from the app store Click on the Sign-Up link available on the homepage to create an account. Upon signing in, the user will be able to create games and quizzes. Tap on the 'Create' link provided in the navigation bar to get started. The next step is to add a title, description, and cover image for the game. The user can use an image from their camera roll or snap a new one on the go or choose one from the platform's built-in image gallery. Tap the cog icon next to the title field to add additional settings. This may include options like wanting to keep your Kahoot public or private. How to make a Kahoot? Simply tap on Add Question and a variety of questions, from multiple-choice questions to puzzles and word clouds, will be displayed. Upon adding questions, the next step is to add Kahoot answers. Users are allowed to toggle both correct and incorrect answers and change the time limit to fit the question type. Furthermore, users are allowed to add videos and images to make their Kahoots more engaging. Lastly, check the preview to see how the newly created Kahoot games will look to the players. If all is well, click on Save and the Kahoot will be teleported to the library.

Image Source: GetKahoot Instagram