What Is Magic Pin? Is It The New One-stop Spot For Savings And Cashback?

There are many applications that have partnered with many brands and outlets to curate amazing offers for people. One of the most popular applications in this field right now is the Magic Pin App. The Magic Pin App offers people discounts and cashback offers on purchases from brands. Many people want to learn what is Magic Pin App.

What is Magic Pin App?

The Magic Pin App provides its users with the best offers on online shopping, electronics, fashion, restaurant food, beauty, entertainment, travel, technology & more. Users can redeem vouchers & discount coupons for online shopping, grocery stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants, fashion stores & brands, e-commerce platforms, petrol pumps, spas, salons, beauty parlors, electronics. Even on food delivery, grocery delivery, and home-delivery of medicines.

The users earn their cashback through Magic Points, which is one of the reward systems of the application. They just need to scan a photo of the bill and they can get up to 100% cashback through these Magic Points. The users can then redeem these Magic Points for various purchases and services. Check out what the Magic Points allows the users to do in the Magic Pin app below:

Save on home delivery from brands like Domino's, Barbeque Nation, Pizza Hut, McDonald's, and more

Get daily discounts and coupons for restaurant food, groceries, pharmacy, and fashion

Recharge or pay phone bills (Airtel, Vodafone, Jio, etc)

Save up to 90% on gift vouchers and coupon codes from Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, AJIO, Nykaa, Big Bazaar, & thousands of brands, & online & offline local stores in your city

Get discounts & incredible offers on fashion, beauty, & lifestyle brands & restaurant chains such as Starbucks, CCD, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Domino's, Titan, Fastrack, Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons, Lifestyle, ITC, P&G, etc.

Save on mobile phones, chargers, earphones, and more accessories from brands like Boat, GoNoise, Leaf, Play, and many more.

How to use Magic Pin?

With this kind of service, many users are jumping to download the application, but many don’t know how to use Magic Pin App. First, the user needs to perform the Magic Pin Download. They can use Google Play Store of Apple App Store for Magic Pin download. The users will then need to login and will receive INR 200 for the Magic Pin login reward. Check out how to use the Magic Pin app below:

Users can discover restaurants, fashion, grocery, beauty brands, etc. on the app

They just need to click a photo of their bill on the app and upload it to get up to 100% cashback

They will be rewarded magic points after the image is successfully uploaded, which they can use to buy vouchers like Flipkart, Dominos or place online orders for home-delivery of food, grocery and medicines, or pay their bills.

Promo Image Source: mymagicpin Twitter