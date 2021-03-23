Last Updated:

What Is MSA Keep Stopping Error? How To Fix MSA Keeps Stopping Error?

What is MSA keep stopping error? Here is everything you need to know about MSA, how to fix the MSA keep stopping error and more. Read ahead.

Written By
Yash Tripathi
MSA

Smartphones have been evolving gradually from generation over generation offering users great specifications, features, camera features and whatnot. However, sometimes due to insufficient storage issues, software issues or failed updates, many users face problems with their smartphones. Many popular Android brand users have been getting the "MSA keeps stopping" error. That is the reason why many users have been wondering about what is MSA keep stopping error and how to fix it. If you have been facing similar issues, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

READ | Moto G30 Price in India, where to buy, specifications & more

What is MSA keep stopping error?

Before understanding the error, one must know what is MSA. The MSA app in your android smartphone stands for MIUI System Ads, which is a system application that cannot be uninstalled. It is used to push ads to phones that come with MIUI, which is frequently pushed through the Browser app in notification style. And, just like any other system apps, if the MSA keeps stopping, it can disrupt a lot of functions. So you need to know how to fix the issue. 

READ | Moto G10 Power Price In India, Where to buy, specifications & More

How to fix MSA keeps stopping error?

  • To fix MSA Keeps Stopping Error on your smartphone device, open the Settings App
  • From there you need to scroll down until you find "Apps," then tap on it.
  • Now, go to the "Manage App" option 
  • Once there, search for MSA using the search bar above
  • As soon as you find the MSA App, open it and tap on the "Storage" section
  • Now, all you need to do is clear app data, and then tap on "Uninstall App Updates" and confirm your choice.
  • This will clear out the problem
  • Now, you need to go back to the Search Bar and find the "Android System Web View"
  • As soon as you find it, open the window and clear the app's data
  • Once done, uninstall app updates by confirming your choice and go back to your home screen.
  • Next, all you need to do is reboot/ restart your phone
  • This will solve the MSA keeps stopping error, but if you still get the issue, contact your smartphone support.
READ | Moto Edge S launch date in India, renders and specs leaked; Know details
READ | How to check Airtel Data Balance on your phone? Here are the steps
First Published:
COMMENT