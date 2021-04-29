What Is Photo ID Number In CoWIN For Vaccine Registration? What Should You Enter?

The registration for the third phase of the COVID 19 vaccine began April 28th, 2021, and anyone above the age 18 could register for the vaccine. Ever since yesterday, a number of netizens have been trend searching what is photo ID number in CoWin when they register for the vaccine. Here are details about the same.

What is Photo ID Number in CoWin for vaccine registration?

Image credits: screengrab from selfregistration.cowin.gov.in

Photo ID number in CoWin is simply the number on a user’s ID that they want to use to register themselves with. The users are supposed to select an ID for verification that has a photo of the user. This implies that a user can enter details of their Aadhaar Card number, Driving License, PAN card, Passport, Pension Passbook, NPR Smart Card or Voter ID.

CoWin photo id number is simply the document's number

As soon as a user selects which ID proof do they want to use for verification, the “Photo ID Number” changes and asks for the number of the selected ID. For example, if a user has selected Aadhar Card as their verification proof, then the “Photo ID Number” option will change to “Aadhar Number”. So then the user will simply have to enter their Aadhar Card.

Image credits: screengrab from selfregistration.cowin.gov.in

CoWin schedule appointment: How to Register?

Go to the CoWIN website and click on the icon "Register/Sign In". Enter your phone number and press the Get OTP button. After you receive the OTP, enter the digits on the website and click ‘Verify.' On the ‘Register for Vaccination' tab, fill in all of your details, including photo ID verification, name, gender, and year of birth. If you've completed this, click Register. Once you've registered, you'll be given the option of making an appointment. Next to the name of the person who has registered, click on ‘Schedule.' Enter your pin code and hit the Search button. The added pin code's centres will appear. Click on ‘Confirm' after selecting the date and time.

Please note: Users can add up to four members through one login. Users can easily reschedule the appointments as well.

How to Register through the Aarogya Setu app?

Go to the home screen of the Aarogya Setu app and select the CoWIN page. Click on "Vaccination Registration" and enter your phone number. After receiving an OTP, you can proceed to check your identity. Fill out all of the information on the ‘Register for Vaccination' tab, including photo ID evidence, name, gender, and year of birth. Click on the ‘Register' button. Once you've registered, you'll be given the option of making an appointment. Next to the name of the person who has registered, click on Schedule. Enter your pin code and hit the Search button. The added pin code's centres will appear. Click on ‘Confirm' after selecting the date and time.

Image credits: Shutterstock