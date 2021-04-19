What Is Pink WhatsApp Virus Link That Users Are Being Warned Against? How To Stop It?

Whatsapp is one of the most commonly used apps for messaging and calling among people these days. Recently, a lot of users complained that they have been receiving a link on their app to turn the theme of the app from green to pink. Users must beware of any such links and must refrain from opening them as the link has been reported to contain viruses.

What is Pink Whatsapp link?

A new link containing a virus is being shared amongst Whatsapp users. WhatsApp users are receiving a link disguised as an official update from WhatsApp. The users are told that the link will turn the theme of their app pink and is an APK link. Users believe the link to be authentic and that it will install an external APK file on their smartphones.

Pink WhatsApp download: Why is it dangerous?

The viruses in the link have the potential to gain complete access to a user’s phone. Users are advised to never install any APK or mobile app from external sources. Users must install apps that are available on Google Play Store – for Android users and the Apple App Store for iPhone users.

An internet security researcher, Rajshekhar Rajaharia took to his Twitter handle and warned netizens about the same. On April 17th, 2021, he had first tweeted about the same and had warned netizens to “Beware of WhatsApp Pink!! A virus is being spread in WhatsApp groups with an APK download link. Don’t click any link with the name of WhatsApp Pink”. He had also added that complete access to a user’s phone will be lost and urged netizens to spread the word. Check out the tweet below.

Beware of @WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in #WhatsApp groups with an APK download link. Don't click any link with the name of WhatsApp Pink. Complete access to your phone will be lost. Share with All..#InfoSec #Virus @IndianCERT @internetfreedom @jackerhack @sanjg2k1 pic.twitter.com/KbbtK536F2 — Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) April 17, 2021

How to stop pink WhatsApp virus

In a more recent tweet, Rajshekhar Rajaharia mentioned some steps to be safe from WhatsApp Pink Virus. Here is what he wrote in the Tweet:

Uninstall #WhatsAppPink Immediately. Unlink all Whatsapp Web Devices. Clear Browser cache from settings. Check Permission for all Apps. If found any suspicious permission to any app, revoke it.

How to be Safe from #WhatsAppPink Virus

1. Uninstall #WhatsAppPink Immediately.

2. Unlink all Whatsapp Web Devices.

3. Clear Browser cache from settings.

4. Check Permission for all Apps.

5. If found any suspicious permission to any app, revoke it.#InfoSec #CyberSecurity https://t.co/GoyRz5B6b4 pic.twitter.com/bZcf9Xr1Ub — Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) April 19, 2021

Whatsapp has not issued any official statement regarding the same. However, the virus link can be circulated via emails, text messages and other social media platforms.

Image credits: Unsplash