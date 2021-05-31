What Is Poparazzi App? How To Use The Poparazzi App? Know Details

Social media has become one of the most important parts of our daily lives. There are uncountable social media applications available for users to find entertainment, share details and some also allow to create community. However, a new social media application called the Poparazzi app has been intriguing quite a lot of Apple users. This has a completely different take and an interesting interface. So, if you have been wondering about what is Poparazzi app and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is Poparazzi app?

The new social media platform called the Poparazzi app is a new photo-sharing network in which your friends are your paparazzi and vice versa. Yes, you read it correctly. It clearly means that to create your profile on Poparazzi, you need your friends to take photos of you and share. Similarly, you help your friends to create their profiles by taking photos of them on the social app.

The application competes with big social media giants like Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram and with a completely different interface. Just like how you click selfies of yourself and share them with your friends on Snapchat, in Poparazzi you will not click yourself rather your friends. In other words, Poparazzi is all about "hyping up your friends".

How to use Poparazzi app?

So, basically, the Poparazzi app's profile section is divided into two important thing - photos of your friends taken by you and the photos of you taken by your friends. The app also displays which people snapped you the most on their camera. Calling itself the new age social media for Gen Z, Poparazzi is like taking quick and mostly candid photos and then sharing the picture online by tagging your friends.

Also, the photo-sharing app does not allow users to crop, add captions, filters or any edits to the photos taken. Make sure you follow the user's account of whom you want to share the picture, or else the tagged photos will not appear on a user's account. However, the app automatically follows everyone in an individual's phone book when it is downloaded. Just like the Snap score in Snapchat, Poparazzi has a "pop" score which is given to each profile as per how many photos you take. The application is currently only available on iOS App Store, so Android users will have to wait for the launch of the app for them.

IMAGE: APP STORE