What Is Slack App? Here Is A Step-by-step Guide To Start Using This Channel-based App

Slack is one of the new team communication and chatting application for which the users will have to either create a team or join an existing one, and then they can start inviting the users. After the chat is configured, the users can start using channels in order to communicate publicly and send direct messages for private communications. Continue reading the article to know how to start using it.

What is Slack App?

As mentioned above, Slack is a messaging platform that is completely channel based. The users are able to work as a team in a more efficient manner as compared to many other similar apps. It also provides options for connecting all the software tools and services. So, how does the Slack app work? Just follow this step-by-step guide to get started with slack: