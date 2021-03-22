What Is Slack App? Here Is A Step-by-step Guide To Start Using This Channel-based App

Slack is one of the new team communication and chatting application for which the users will have to either create a team or join an existing one, and then they can start inviting the users. After the chat is configured, the users can start using channels in order to communicate publicly and send direct messages for private communications. Continue reading the article to know how to start using it.
What is Slack App?
As mentioned above, Slack is a messaging platform that is completely channel based. The users are able to work as a team in a more efficient manner as compared to many other similar apps. It also provides options for connecting all the software tools and services. So, how does the Slack app work? Just follow this step-by-step guide to get started with slack:
- The first step is to open slack.
- Go into their website, finish the installation setup and start one of their apps to start communicating.
- Now you will have to enter your email address
- Click on “Create Team”.
- The create team field can be found in the middle of the page.
- Enter a name for the team you are creating.
- Before you can proceed further, a 6-digit security code will be sent to your email address, enter it.
- If you are trying to join a team then you can go ahead and click on “Find Your Team”
- Now after you have created your team, you will be asked to create a web domain for your team.
- Click “Next” after entering it.
- Enter your name and username
- Review all the details and click on "Create My Team"
- Now the next part is to invite people into your team.
- There will be a button on the left sidebar called "Invite People", click on it.
- A page will show up where you can enter email addresses and names of those who you can start inviting.
- Create a channel and click the plus icon which is next to the "Channel"
- This is the place where you can set a name, invite more users, and choose the visibility of the channel - public or private.