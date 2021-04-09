What Is Snapchat Spotlight? Details About Snapchat Spotlight Guidelines

Snapchat has become one of the most popular social media applications catering to audiences around the world. The organisation has mostly been one of the first social platforms to introduce innovative industry-leading features which then get copied by the others. Similar, this time, the Snapchat app introduced the new Snapchat Spotlight feature. That is the reason why many users are wondering about what is Snapchat Spotlight and its guidelines. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is Snapchat Spotlight?

Just like disappearing messages, end-to-end encryption, safe photo-sharing and much more features, this time Snapchat's Spotlight feature is shaking the market. However, the Spotlight feature is actually a dedicated tab in the Snapchat app which can be found on the last tab on the right. Through this tap, users can post their short videos to others in the Snapchat community just like TikTok.

Nevertheless, as we know Snapchat's policy is against cyberbullying, the Snapchat Spotlight feature will not be having a comments section. What more interesting here is that other users will also not be able to see your display name unless you are 18 and older using a public profile. This will further eliminate any type of online harassment of minors and non-public profile users.

Snapchat Spotlight Guidelines (as per Snapchat support)

Be Creative

Snaps should be vertical videos with sound ðŸ”Š Still-image photos, horizontal Snaps, blurry Snaps, and text-only Snaps won’t show up in Spotlight.

Add a #topic on the Send To page so others can join in or explore more Snaps like yours.

Highlight your creativity and make every second count â°

Please Note: Snaps can be up to 60 seconds long.

Use Creative Tools like captions, Sounds, Lenses or GIFs to make your Snaps stand out ðŸ¤©

Spotlight supports videos from your Camera Roll, but Snaps created with the Snapchat Camera and Creative Tools are what the community might like.

Keep in mind we want to see your best stuff — and we may limit how many Snaps you can submit to Spotlight within a certain window of time. So pick your favourites!

Avoid posting duplicate content to Spotlight (Snaps that are currently or were previously live).

Avoid Copyright Infringement

Only post your own original content.

Use music from our licensed library. Learn more about Sounds.

Don’t infringe on the rights of others. We promptly remove infringing material reported to us by rightsholders.

Stay Safe

Keep your Spotlight submissions appropriate for a 13+ audience.

Gambling, tobacco, weapons, controlled substances, and excessive or underage alcohol consumption are not allowed.

Don’t try to deceive people, especially when it comes to money, science, health, politics, or your identity.

Don’t Solicit

Don’t attempt to sell or solicit products or services.

Don’t submit sponsored or paid-for Snaps

Brands should check out Snapchat for Business or apply for the Brand Profile beta.

Don’t use attachments or URLs on Spotlight Snaps

Image ~ Snapchat App