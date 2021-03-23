What Is Swiggy Genie? How To Get "anything Delivered" By Swiggy Genie?

Swiggy, which is one of the largest online food ordering/ delivery portal has introduced a new Genie interface. The new Swiggy Genie interface is not only helping end-users to make instant deliveries from one point to another, but it has also created an opportunity for homepreneurs or small business to make easy and effective deliveries. That is the reason why many users are wondering about what is Swiggy Genie and how to use it. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is Swiggy Genie?

Swiggy has started a new service offering called Swiggy Genie which allows you to deliver or receive anything such as lunch boxes, documents, laundry, items for repair, shoes, stationery and other materials from one location to another from anywhere in your city. The organisation also offers you to buy stuff from Paan Shops, Supermarkets, Pharmacies and Stationery making the daily errands easier. If you run a business, then you can opt for business deliveries as well. This means you do not have to contact any other delivery service provider but you can rather choose your favourite food delivery app.

How to use Swiggy Genie?

To start using Swiggy Genie, make sure you have the latest version of the application.

Then open the Swiggy app, and scroll down until you find the 'Pickup or Drop anything" container.

Once you find the option, tap on the "Create task" button in the app.

Now you will be asked to enter some details such as Pickup location, drop location and task details. All you need to do is fill them accordingly.

For task details one can also click a picture; for example, if the task is to deliver lunch to the office, then you can click the picture of the lunch box.

Now, just tap on the "Place Order" button and your Swiggy Genie will do the rest for you.

However, the organisation refrains to deliver alcohol and other illegal items, but a user can get anything delivered from anywhere in their city easily without any hassle.

Swiggy Genie charges?