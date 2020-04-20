What Is The Joy Bangla Pension Scheme? How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria, And More

The West Bengal state government has taken many initiatives for the social and financial security of scheduled caste and scheduled tribe citizens in the state. In this quest for the welfare of the people, the state government started the WB Joy Bangla Pension Scheme, which is a new pension scheme for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Under the WB Joy Bangla Pension Scheme, the state government is going to integrate all pension schemes into two categories for its people.

What is WB Joy Bangla Pension Scheme?

Source: WB.GOV.IN

The WB Joy Bangla Pension Scheme was launched by the state government of West Bengal for the welfare of the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe citizens in its province. This pension scheme announced by the state government aims to divide pensions into two categories for its people such as the Taposali Bandhu Pension Scheme and Jai Johar Pension Scheme for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) respectively. Now pension amount of ₹600 and ₹1000 will be distributed among all pension beneficiaries respectively. The scheme was launched on April 1, 2020.

WB Joy Bangla Pension Scheme Eligibility Criteria

To avail the benefits of the WB Joy Bangla Pension Scheme 2020, an applicant will have to follow several guidelines to be eligible for the pension scheme. Refer to the eligibility criteria for WB Joy Bangla Scheme given below.

To apply for the scheme, the applicant must be a permanent resident of the state of West Bengal, Other state residents cannot apply for this scheme.

The applicant who belongs to the BPL category is eligible for the scheme.

Under the Taposali Bandhu and Jai Johar scheme, only SC’s and ST’s are eligible.

Disabled people from reserved classes can also apply for the scheme.

As per the state law, the person must be above 60 years to avail of the pension scheme offered by the Government.

The applicant applying for the J0y Bangla Pension Scheme must not be enrolled in other pension schemes of the Government of West Bengal.

Documents Required for Joy Bangla Scheme

Copy of Aadhar card

Voter ID Card

Passport

caste certificate

Ration card copy

Voter id

Copy of digital certificate issued by the authority

Income certificate (self-attested)

Bank account information

Residential certificate (self-attested)

WB Joy Bangla Pension Scheme Apply Online?

Applicant have to visit the official website of the West Bengal State portal at https://wb.gov.in/ or login into

wbswpension.gov.in

The application form of the scheme will appear on the screen.

Fill the online form and click on Next

Upload required documents which are scanned properly and click on Submit. Download the PDF if necessary.

How to apply for WB Joy Bangla Pension Scheme Offline?

The applicant can also apply offline for the application forms as it is available in various government offices.

Click to download the application form in pdf form from https://wb.gov.in/ or login into

wbswpension.gov.in in the WB Joy Bangla Pension Scheme Registration section.

The applicant should be very careful while uploading the documents, as if the documents are not updated the authority may cancel the application.

Now, after filling the application form the applicant has to submit the application to the Block Development Officer in case of applicant residing in the rural areas.

The Sub-Divisional Officer in the case of an applicant residing in Municipal Corporation areas.

