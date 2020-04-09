What Is TraceCOVID19? This Coronavirus Tracker Site Will Give You Daily Stats Across State

The internet is now filled with numerous sites that are providing detailed information on the expanse of Coronavirus pandemic in the world. There are many India specific websites that have emerged recently which promise to provide the users with legitimate information about the spread of the virus, confirmed cases, recoveries and deaths. This TraceCOVID19 website is amongst the simplest portals that provide data on the virus outbreak with an understandable user interface.

What is TraceCOVID19 website?

TraceCOVID19.in is an Indian website built to provide detailed information about the Coronavirus affected areas in the country. Using this heat map website is simple. One can search for the website and view the graph that shows the increment in the per day number of confirmed cases in India. An individual can gain the data by clicking on the states that you want to know about in the heat map of India. The Coronavirus tracker site will provide you with brief information on the confirmed patients, death tolls and recoveries as a whole in a single click on the heat map of TraceCOVID19.

The column below provides an insight into all the COVID-19 affected states and the number of confirmed cases, providing data of which state has the most number of cases being at the top of the list. Similarly, two more columns provide the data on the recovered cases and deaths separately. These columns are arranged state-wise with the state that has the most number of cases, ranked at the top.

The TraceCOVID19 also provides a countdown timer that is noting the remaining time for the lockdown to be lifted. Apart from all these features, the TraceCOVID19 website also provides details on the recent cases of the virus with the city name. It also has a column where the day-wise rise in the number of confirmed cases is provided.

