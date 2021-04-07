What Is Whatsapp Business Account? Whatsapp Vs. Whatsapp Business Comparison

Social Media is the platform that helps people connect with each other and it is also a type of platform that has the maximum user base. People are utilizing these platforms in the best way possible. Brands are using out to reach their audience through these social media platforms. It helps small business owners to promote their business too. Whatsapp is one of the social media platforms that is capitalizing on business ventures. They have opened a new Whatsapp for business service in their application. Many users wish to learn what is Whatsapp Business Account.

What is Whatsapp Business Account?

Whatsapp for Business is a new, free service that has been brought by Whatsapp for Android and iOS users. They have created a new application where businesses will find it easier to interact with their customers. They have added specific tools that are specially catered to interact with a large group of people and other business-oriented features.

The company released the Whatsapp Business application in 2018 and at that time it was only available in select countries. It has come a long way since then and now boasts a user count of more than 5 million businesses. Whatsapp Business provides a lot of features to its users to better their client interaction. Businesses can make their own catalogs on the application to showcase their products. They can create a business profile, labels for their customers, use automated replies or quick replies.

Whatsapp vs Whatsapp Business

Whatsapp and Whatsapp for Business are almost the same. Whatsapp Business has been built on the Whatsapp Client and sports all the same features that the original application does. The only differences between the two applications are the features that Whatsapp Business provides to the users. Check out the comparison of Whatsapp vs Whatsapp Business below:

Features Whatsapp Whatsapp Business Profile Personal Profile Business Profile Quick Reply No Yes Chat Labels No Yes Automatic Reply No Yes Multilanguage Yes Yes Free Yes Yes Whatsapp Web Yes Yes Platform Android & iOS Android & iOS Used For Personal Usage Business Usage

With reference to this table, users can make the decision of which Whatsapp application is best for them. If the user just wishes to interact with their friends, family, and colleagues, then the normal application is best for them. If the user wishes to start their own business and interact with customers through this platform, then Whatsapp Business will have those wishes take care of.

