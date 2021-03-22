Last Updated:

What Is WiFiNanScan App? How Does This App By Google Work? Know Details

What is WiFiNanScan app? Here is everything you need to know about how does WiFiNanScan app work, what it is and its features. Read more to find out.

what is wifinanscan app

Google has introduced a new application called the WiFiNanScan app that allows users to connect with others without using the internet. The new application will help apps to search for nearby objects and users faster than Bluetooth even at a distance. Many developers have been wondering about what is WiFiNanScan app and how does it work. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is WiFiNanScan app?

Developed with Google, the recently launched the WiFiscan app has a local discovery technology. The application works on the WiFi Aware system also known as the Neighborhood Aware Networking (NAN). Users will be able to run this hi-tech offering by Google on devices with Android 8 or above operating system. The description of the application on the Play Store explains the basic functions of the WiFiNanScan app. It reads:

"The WifiNanScan app measures the distance between two smartphones using the Wi-Fi Aware protocol (also called Neighborhood Aware Networking(NAN)). It’s designed as a research, demonstration, and testing tool for developers, vendors, universities, and more. With this app, it is possible to obtain a distance measurement with a precision of about 1 meter with phones up to 15 meters apart. Developers, OEMs and researchers can use this tool to validate distance/range measurements enabling the development of peer-to-peer ranging and data transfer, find my phone and context-aware applications based on the WiFi Aware/NAN API."

How does WiFiNanScan work?

This application complements the WiFiRTTScan application released two years ago by Developed with Google on the Play Store Platform. The WiFiRTTScan works as an alternative to GPS indoors giving a Wi-Fi round trip time. So, using the WiFiNanScan application helps users to securely send a document to a printer without having to log in to any network, one can also view restaurant menus and make reservations while walking by without using the internet, developers can also automate and timestamp school check-ins and roll-call and replace physical ID with mobile identification (like driver's license, passport and more) making it easier to cross airport security, customs, immigration processes, traffic police, and more.

